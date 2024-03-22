Highlights Crystal Palace are 'tracking' Hull City winger Jaden Philogene ahead of the 2024 summer transfer window.

Philogene has been in fine form for the Tigers and has attracted Premier League and European interest in his services.

The Eagles hope to bolster their attack with the Aston Villa academy product, who could be a potential replacement for Michael Olise.

Crystal Palace are 'tracking' Hull City winger Jaden Philogene ahead of the 2024 summer transfer window at Selhurst Park, according to South London Press reporter Edmund Brack.

The Eagles are preparing for their first market under the guidance of head coach Oliver Glasner, who hopes to enhance his squad ahead of the 2024/25 season.

Palace have struggled for goals owing to a spate of injuries in their frontline this term and could look to bolster their options in attack. Philogene is enjoying an excellent campaign in the Championship and will attract Premier League interest during the summer transfer window.

Crystal Palace are 'tracking' Philogene

The Aston Villa academy product joined Hull last summer

According to the South London Press, Crystal Palace are monitoring Hull City winger Jaden Philogene. The 22-year-old is enjoying an excellent season at the MKM Stadium, scoring eight goals and registering six assists in 23 appearances, after arriving from Aston Villa for a reported £5m during the 2023 summer transfer window.

Philogene's record could make him the ideal replacement for Michael Olise, who is the subject of interest from top Premier League clubs, including Manchester United. The current Hull star has similar traits to Olise, such as his quick feet, whilst also being able to chip in with goals and assists on a regular basis.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Philogene has made three appearances for the England U21 side, scoring two goals and registering one assist.

The London-born winger made headlines in February after scoring a "ridiculous" goal, as lauded by manager Liam Rosenior, against Rotherham United, by displaying a fine bit of skill to beat his man and then producing a rabona that deflected off Cameron Humphreys on its way into the back of the net.

The Eagles are not the only side monitoring Philogene's progress, with several outfits in the Premier League and across Europe considering his services. The England U21 international still has three years left on his current contract with Hull, whilst Aston Villa have first refusal on any potential deal, making negotiations with the Humberside outfit complex.

Jaden Philogene - 2023/24 Championship stats vs Hull squad Output Squad rank Overall rating 7.46 1st Goals 8 =1st Assists 6 1st Shots per game 3.9 1st Key passes per game 1.8 2nd Dribbles per game 2.8 1st Fouled per game 1.9 2nd

Crystal Palace's previous Championship buys

Dougie Freedman has enjoyed success in recruiting from the second-tier

A move for Philogene wouldn't be the first time Crystal Palace have dipped into the Championship to bolster their squad. Sporting director Dougie Freedman has been responsible for plucking Eberechi Eze, Michael Olise, and recently Adam Wharton out of the second-tier.

Olise looks increasingly likely to be sold this summer, with his current contract reportedly containing a £60m release clause, amid interest from Manchester United, Chelsea, and Liverpool. Philogene could act as a direct replacement for the current Palace star, whose future at Selhurst Park is increasingly uncertain.

All stats courtesy of Transfermarkt and WhoScored, correct as of 22-03-24.