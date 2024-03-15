Highlights Crystal Palace could look to offer Lewis Hall a quickfire route out of Newcastle United after his move to St James' Park is made permanent.

The Eagles are keeping tabs on the left-back after he has struggled to secure regular action during his spell on Tyneside.

Oliver Glasner is scouring the market for reinforcements a matter of weeks after his arrival in the Selhurst Park dugout.

Crystal Palace are unlikely to succeed in luring Lewis Hall to Selhurst Park after he joins Newcastle United on a permanent basis despite his lack of action on Tyneside resulting in Eagles boss Oliver Glasner eyeing a summer move, GIVEMESPORT sources have revealed.

Although the Magpies have a £28million obligation to buy the left-back when his loan spell from Chelsea comes to an end at the season's climax, he has been starved of regular game time after finding himself behind the likes of Dan Burn and Tino Livramento in the pecking order.

Hall has been restricted to just 268 minutes of action since heading to Newcastle, with him being handed only four starts by head coach Eddie Howe despite their underwhelming form resulting in them falling behind in the race for European qualification, and that has put Palace on red alert ahead of the transfer window reopening for business.

Eagles May Make Summer Move for Hall

Glasner Keeping Tabs Despite Newcastle Preparing to Trigger Permanent Agreement

There is a possibility that Palace will look to sign Hall before next season, according to GMS sources, but they could be frustrated in their pursuit as he is expected to remain at Newcastle instead of embarking on a fresh challenge straight after his loan agreement becomes permanent.

The Eagles are circling after it emerged that the Magpies may be forced to offload the 19-year-old on a temporary basis as they aim to ensure their recruitment drive for young talent does not lead to big-names regularly finding themselves on the substitutes bench at St James' Park.

Newcastle are set to trigger the obligation to keep Hall on their books beyond the end of the campaign, with the deal being agreed during the closing stages of the summer transfer window last year, but he has failed to work his way into the forefront of Howe's plans and it has resulted in him being deprived of regular game time.

That has led to him being linked with a move back to the capital, with Palace ready to reignite their interest after previously attempting to secure his services, and GMS sources have confirmed that Glasner is interested just a matter of weeks after the Austrian tactician replaced Roy Hodgson in the hot-seat.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Lewis Hall is in line to become the third-most expensive defensive signing in Newcastle United's entire history, with Tino Livramento and Sven Botman being the only acquisitions to have come at a higher cost

Hall Would Provide Mitchell With Competition

Glasner Assessing Options as Academy Graduate Nears End of Contract

Tyrick Mitchell has made the left-back berth his own since progressing through Palace's youth ranks, making 134 senior appearances for his boyhood club, but Hall's arrival in south London would result in the academy graduate having stiff competition for regular starts.

Although the 24-year-old has missed just one fixture all season, with that solitary occasion coming in the 2-1 defeat to Liverpool in December, statistics highlight that Glasner's summer target has posted better statistics during the early stages of his Premier League career.

Lewis Hall's statistical averages per 90 minutes compared to Tyrick Mitchell in the Premier League Lewis Hall Tyrick Mitchell Pass completion percentage 80.0 71.6 Ball recoveries 6.71 5.99 Tackles 3.88 2.82 Passes into the final third 3.65 2.73 Interceptions 1.53 1.12 Shots 1.41 0.15 Statistics correct as of 13/03/2024

Mitchell is set to enter the final 12 months of his £40,000-per-week contract at Selhurst Park in the summer, leading to Glasner scouring the market for potential long-term replacements, and Hall has gained his attention ahead of negotiations potentially being opened with Newcastle.

All statistics courtesy of Transfermarkt and FBref