Crystal Palace are contemplating whether to take advantage of Bayer Leverkusen opting against making a move for James McAtee by luring the Manchester City star to Selhurst Park despite facing competition from the likes of West Ham United and Nottingham Forest, GIVEMESPORT sources have revealed.

Romain Esse became the Eagles' first acquisition of the winter transfer window thanks to completing a £14.5million switch from Millwall, but boss Oliver Glasner is poised to go head-to-head with Hammers head coach Graham Potter and Tricky Trees chief Nuno Espirito Santo for another signing as Monday's deadline edges closer.

Although Crystal Palace have been left with a shortage of centre-back options thanks to Trevoh Chalobah being recalled by Chelsea earlier this month, the south Londoners have remained in the market for fresh attacking impetus as they aim to bounce back from a defeat to Brentford last weekend.

Eagles and Hammers Toy with McAtee Swoop

Opportunity has opened up to enter negotiations for 22-year-old

Crystal Palace and West Ham are among the sides considering a late move for McAtee, according to GMS sources, after being put on red alert thanks to reigning Bundesliga champions Bayer Leverkusen making a significant U-turn and landing an alternative target when they were initially the frontrunners for his services.

Emiliano Buendia has joined the German giants from Aston Villa, on an initial loan deal which includes an option to complete a permanent switch, resulting in head coach Xabi Alonso leaving the door open for the Eagles, Hammers or another suitor to raid Manchester City in a major twist.

GMS sources have been informed that Crystal Palace and West Ham have been looking into the possibility of winning the race for McAtee, who showed his ability by bagging a hat-trick in his current employers' FA Cup third round win over Salford City earlier this month, while Nottingham Forest are also among the sides in the mix to pounce.

Manchester City are prepared to listen to offers in the region of £25million after the 22-year-old has been unable to work his way into the forefront of boss Pep Guardiola's plans, but Glasner and Potter have stopped short of heading to the negotiating table at this stage despite time running out.

Although Brighton & Hove Albion and Brentford are also keeping tabs on McAtee's situation after a mid-season move to Bayer Leverkusen failed to come to fruition, GMS sources have learned that Crystal Palace, West Ham and Nottingham Forest are mulling over whether to jump to the front of the queue and offer more game time in the Premier League.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: James McAtee completed 83 per cent of his pass attempts and got on the scoresheet when he came off the bench during Manchester City's win at Ipswich Town earlier this month

Guardiola Happy to Retain McAtee's Services

Tactician not actively looking to sell attacking midfielder

GMS sources have been told that the likes of Crystal Palace, West Ham and Nottingham Forest will struggle to convince Manchester City to lower their demands as Guardiola is more than happy to keep McAtee at the Etihad Stadium and has refused to put him under pressure to find a fresh challenge elsewhere.

The Sky Blues are not desperately seeking a buyer for the attacking midfielder even though he has entered the final 18 months of a contract which allows him to pocket £15,000-per-week as he has been doing all he can to attempt to make a breakthrough instead of agitating for a switch.

Premier League sides have seen their pursuit complicated due to McAtee showing an interest in heading overseas if he leaves his current surroundings, and GMS sources understand his stance has resulted in Serie A sides and Bundesliga outfit Mainz toying with the idea of offering an alternative exit route.

GMS sources recently revealed that the latter are eager to win the race for the 16-cap England under-21 international's signature due to being adamant that his presence could be the difference between sealing qualification for a continental competition and missing out in the coming months.

All statistics courtesy of Sofascore - correct as of 29/01/2025