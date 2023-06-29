Crystal Palace winger Wilfried Zaha isn't in a frame of mind where he'd want to join a club in Saudi Arabia, presenter HLTCO has told GIVEMESPORT.

The Palace forward has been heavily linked with a move away from Selhurst Park this summer.

Crystal Palace transfer news - Wilfried Zaha

Zaha, who is earning £130k-a-week at Palace, is out of contract at the end of June, so could leave the club on a free transfer.

According to The Guardian, Palace have offered Zaha a new deal worth £200k-a-week, which would make him Palace's highest-paid player in their history.

A number of clubs are said to have expressed an interest in signing Zaha, including Saudi Arabia side Al-Ittihad, according to the report.

Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano has also claimed that Lazio have made an approach for Zaha, while reports in France have suggested that Paris Saint-Germain have also entered the race.

However, with just a few days until the end of his deal at Selhurst Park, an official decision is yet to be announced, and you'd imagine any interested club would have liked to have got a move wrapped up by now.

What has HLTCO said about Zaha?

HLTCO has suggested that Zaha might not want a move to Saudi Arabia.

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, he said: "I think it's obviously very difficult to get a definitive steer on it. The offers have been on the table, as far as I'm aware, for quite a long time, both from Crystal Palace and Saudi Arabia.

"I sort of view it in the case of the Saudi Arabia moves are there to be done. I think he has had exploratory conversations with those parties and I don't think that deal has been signed yet.

"So, I don't see any real reason why there would be a hold-up if he was open to it. So, at this point in time, I would suggest that he's not particularly in a frame of mind where he would want to join a Saudi club."

What's next for Zaha?

It's all about the ambition of Zaha.

If he's looking to earn an extortionate amount of money for the last few years of his career, then the Middle East could be a move for him.

Palace are offering a healthy wage for him to stay, at a club full of fans who adore him, so it wouldn't be a huge surprise to see him stay at the club.