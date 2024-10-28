Crystal Palace will not entertain the possibility of sanctioning Eberechi Eze's departure during the January transfer window and key decision-makers at Selhurst Park are poised to remain firm on their demands ahead of a host of admirers potentially testing their resolve, GIVEMESPORT sources have revealed.

Eagles boss Oliver Glasner has struggled to come to terms with losing two key men in recent months, with Joachim Andersen returning to Fulham for the second time in his career and talisman Michael Olise joining Bundesliga heavyweights Bayern Munich in a deal worth in the region of £50million.

Having been forced to contend with equalling Palace's worst start to a Premier League season thanks to the defeat at the hands of Nottingham Forest, the Austrian tactician guided his side to a 1-0 victory over Tottenham Hotspur last weekend to alleviate the pressure on his shoulders, and he is desperate to hold onto Eze if suitors come calling.

Eagles Refuse to Entertain Winter Deal for Eze

South Londoners unwilling to alter stance over England international

Palace will not consider the prospect of offloading Eze when the transfer window reopens at the turn of the year, according to GMS sources, and interested parties are facing an uphill battle as they aim to alter the south Londoners' stance as they are refusing to lower the demands they set during the summer.

Olise's summer departure has resulted in the England international being under even more pressure to deliver the goods in the final third of the pitch and, despite the Eagles' underwhelming start to the campaign, he has managed to chalk up five goal contributions over the course of 11 appearances in all competitions.

GMS sources have been informed that Palace wanted an upfront fee of close to £60million for Eze as preparations were made for the current campaign, having seen him make an impact at Euro 2024, and they continue to view him at top market value as Premier League rivals make recruitment plans for the winter and remain tempted to lodge an offer.

Eberechi Eze's season-by-season record at Crystal Palace Season Appearances Goals Assists Yellow cards Sent off 2024/25 11 3 2 0 0 2023/24 31 11 6 4 0 2022/23 40 10 4 3 0 2021/22 17 1 1 1 0 2020/21 36 4 6 3 0 Statistics correct as of 28/10/2024

The playmaker, who will still have two-and-a-half years remaining on his £100,000-per-week contract by the time the transfer window reopens, has remained a key component of Glasner's plans despite there being uncertainty over his long-term future and there is determination to fend off any potential proposals at the season's halfway point.

Suitors will have a fresh opportunity to take advantage of a £68million release clause written into Eze's deal at the end of the season after they opted against pouncing during the summer, GMS sources have learned, but Palace will not allow him to embark on a fresh challenge unless close to £60million comes their way in the form of an upfront fee.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Eberechi Eze has registered 37 shots and 16 key passes over the course of nine Premier League appearances this season

Premier League Rivals Monitor Eze's Situation

Top flight counterparts have identified talisman as target

GMS sources have been told that Tottenham, Manchester City, Arsenal and Newcastle United are among the Premier League rivals to have Eze on their radar as a potential acquisition after putting future recruitment plans in place, but Palace are preparing to use a similar tactic to a matter of months ago by holding out for a lucrative upfront fee in 2025.

Although the Eagles are aware that they are on course to make a significant profit on the 26-year-old attacking midfielder, who they landed in a deal worth up to £20million from Championship outfit Queens Park Rangers in August 2020, they do not want to run the risk of severely weakening their attacking options in January.

Palace's insistence that they needed to secure a hefty amount of cash immediately was one of the main off-putting factors for interested parties during the summer, GMS sources understand, but they have been alerted to the fact that Eze's release clause will come back into play at the end of the season unless he signs a new contract.

Related Clinton Morrison Shares Private Talks with Someone High Up at Crystal Palace Despite their winless start to the 2024/25 Premier League season, Crystal Palace internally don't seem to be worried about their form.

GMS sources recently revealed that the capital club are fearful of losing the former Wycombe Wanderers man due to their struggles to reach the standards they showed in the final weeks of last season, while title-chasers Liverpool have seriously considered upping the ante in their pursuit.

All statistics courtesy of Transfermarkt and WhoScored