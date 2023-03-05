Crystal Palace 'tick a lot of boxes' for a striker with Premier League experience, it has been claimed.

Crystal Palace 'would be a good fit' for Olivier Giroud and the AC Milan star 'would consider' completing a move to Selhurst Park this summer, journalist Pete O'Rourke has told GiveMeSport.

Eagles boss Patrick Vieira will be handed another opportunity to freshen up his squad when the transfer window reopens ahead of next season.

Crystal Palace transfer news - Olivier Giroud

According to The Sun, Palace has emerged as a potential destination for Giroud as he is keen to seal a return to London in the coming months.

The report suggests the Eagles could face competition from Premier League rivals West Ham United, Fulham and Brentford as the 2018 World Cup winner eyes his next move.

Giroud entered the final six months of his £73,000-per-week AC Milan deal at the turn of the year, meaning he is already able to pen a pre-contract agreement with Palace or another admirer outside of Italy.

However, the Serie A giants are confident of tying the striker down to fresh terms and are eager to see him remain at the San Siro.

Everton looked to sign Giroud during the final hours of the January transfer window, which respected journalist Paul Brown told GiveMeSport was a 'desperate panic move' as they look to stave off relegation to the Championship.

What has Pete O'Rourke said about Giroud?

O'Rourke believes Giroud would be open to completing a return to the capital by linking up with Palace in the summer.

The journalist feels the frontman is eager to head back to London, having previously lived in the city during spells with Arsenal and Chelsea.

O'Rourke told GiveMeSport: "I think it would be a move he would consider. If he doesn't agree a new contract at AC Milan, I'm sure a move back to the Premier League would be right up there among his top priorities.

"Crystal Palace would tick a lot of boxes because I think Giroud, ideally, would prefer to move back to London having lived there and played for Arsenal and Chelsea. Palace would be a good fit for him."

Would Giroud be a good signing for Palace?

Giroud boasts an exciting Premier League record as, according to Transfermarkt, he racked up 122 goal contributions in the competition thanks to shining for Arsenal and Chelsea.

The 36-year-old has continued to be a force in the final third of the pitch since heading to AC Milan and has found the back of the net 11 times this season.

Sofascore data shows Giroud has been getting his name on the scoresheet every 208 minutes since the Serie A campaign got underway, while he has also created eight big chances.

That will make the France international an attractive option for Vieira as Palace have been struggling for goals this term and that has led to them being without a win since the turn of the year.

Giroud is a proven penalty box predator, having chalked up 262 goals over the course of his club career, and the Eagles should not hesitate in pouncing if he becomes a free agent in the summer.

