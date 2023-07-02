Crystal Palace need to strengthen in three different positions at Selhurst Park, presenter HLTCO has told GIVEMESPORT.

The Eagles struggled for a large part of last season, so reinforcements will be necessary.

Crystal Palace transfer news - Latest

Patrick Vieira had Palace in a tricky situation before being sacked earlier in the year.

Roy Hodgson was brought in to steady the ship, and he did just that, guiding Palace to a comfortable league position outside of the relegation zone.

As per Sky Sports, Hodgson looks set to stay on for another campaign after the impressive results of his Palace side over the last few months of the season.

The veteran boss will undoubtedly want to bring in new recruits over the summer transfer window, but keeping hold of some of their best players will be just as important.

The likes of Eberechi Eze, Marc Guehi, and Michael Olise are likely to attract interest from bigger clubs over the next few years, considering their age and the performances they're producing.

Now, HLTCO believes multiple positions need strengthening during the summer window.

What has HLTCO said about Crystal Palace?

HLTCO has suggested that Palace need to bring in a new right-back, left-back, and striker over the next few months.

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, he said: "I think we definitely need, for my money at least, reinforcements at left-back, reinforcements at right-back, and a striker.

"You look at the striking situation of Palace - Christian Benteke, while he wasn't the most prolific towards the back end of his spell with us, he was still a presence in the final third. He left for DC United and wasn't directly replaced.

"We played last season with Odsonne Edouard and Jean-Philippe Mateta as our strikers. Neither of them really gave us anything like the goal return we would have hoped for.

"So for me, the striking position needs to be addressed throughout the summer."

Why do Palace need a striker?

Edouard and Mateta failed to deliver last season, scoring just nine goals in all competitions between them, according to the BBC.

Even adding a striker capable of scoring double figures every campaign would be hugely beneficial, and could get the best out of the likes of Eze and Olise.

The two young midfielders are creative players in this Palace side, but without a centre-forward getting the end of the chances created, we're not seeing the best of the two talents.