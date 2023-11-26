Highlights Crystal Palace star Cheick Doucoure is likely to be missing for the rest of the season with an ACL injury.

Crystal Palace had a quietly successful summer transfer window, keeping a hold of the likes of Michael Olise and Eberechi Eze and out of the clutches of some of the Premier League's elite. Another man they managed to tie down at Selhurst Park, was Cheick Doucoure, despite speculation linking him with a big-money, high-profile move to Liverpool as they sought a replacement for Saudi-bound Fabinho.

While the Mali international stayed put at Palace and remained put, he could be missing from first-team action for some time amid a potential ACL injury. The Daily Mail have reported that after going off on a stretcher against Luton Town in the Eagles' defeat, Doucoure is likely to miss the next six months with a serious knee injury. Roy Hodgson may opt to turn towards the transfer window to bring in some cover, not just for the short-term of tiding them by until the former Lens star returns, but also for the longer-term were he to eventually leave. So, GIVEMESPORT has now taken a look at five midfielders who Crystal Palace should be looking to target in the January transfer window to replace Doucoure while he's injured.

Adam Wharton - Blackburn Rovers

Arguably the most exciting young talent on this list, Adam Wharton's signing would be a significant coup for Crystal Palace were they to get a deal done. Speaking to Football League World after Blackburn's Carabao Cup defeat to Chelsea earlier this season, manager Jon Dahl Tomasson raved: "Adam, on the ball, he has a Champions League level. I've been a Champions League player myself, I've coached in the Champions League so I know what you need. He's still young so he needs, of course, to develop the rest of his game. That could be defending but Adam played an excellent game."

The Eagles of course have had great success previously with signing players from the division below, with both Eze and Olise coming in from QPR and Reading respectively. The duo's success at Selhurst Park surely won't have gone unnoticed by Wharton as he looks for his new club, and working under an experienced manager like Hodgson may prove tempting too. The 19-year-old has already emerged as an integral part of his side at Blackburn, featuring in all but two of the club's Championship games this season, while he has picked up further caps for England's U20s too.

Ellyes Skhiri - Eintracht Frankfurt

Now, onto a player who Palace have been previously linked with during the summer transfer window. According to reports from Italy, Palace have been following Ellyes Skhiri "strongly" and that the midfielder's "dream" is to play in the Premier League, despite rival interest from Serie A giants Milan. At 28, the Tunisia international would be seen as the ready-made Doucoure replacement, with years of playing in Ligue 1 for Montpellier and then moving to the Bundesliga to play for FC Koln and Eintracht Frankfurt.

What would perhaps make a move more complicated is Skhiri only moved to Frankfurt in 2023, so whether he, or even his club, would be prepared to let him go so soon after his arrival is another question. But, given that it's been reported the midfielder's "dream" is to play in English football, Palace might hold some sway if they do come calling for him. While Skhiri will be at AFCON in January, given Palace's long-term interest in him, he might be a man the Eagles decide to go for anyway despite his own international commitments in January.

Gabriel Sara - Norwich City

If Crystal Palace want to be opportunistic over a signing in the January transfer window, then snapping up Brazilian midfielder Gabriel Sara could prove to be a shrewd move. Currently playing for Norwich City, Gabriel Sara may have been harbouring hopes of playing Premier League football with the Canaries, but their indifferent form to start the season in the Championship has left them in mid-table. It should mean that the holding midfielder may be on the market and available for a move even as soon as the January transfer window if Norwich believe that a) they could do with the money and b) feel their promotion chances might not be hurt that much.

What perhaps marks out Sara as a more intriguing signing than anyone else on this list, is the fact he is just as capable playing in holding midfield as he is further forward. In fact, while 11 games this season has seen him operate as the number six, another half dozen have come with him being given the licence to roam - something he has fully embraced. In total, Sara has managed five goals and five assists in 19 matches across all competitions, while his versatility would mean that not only could he replace Doucoure while the latter is out injured, but could also, quite crucially, play alongside him when he's back.

Youssouf Fofana - AS Monaco

Perhaps the highest-profile signing Crystal Palace could make in terms of replacing Doucoure, Youssouf Fofana would be the kind of statement-making acquisition that would have fans excited. The France international has been linked with some of the biggest clubs in the Premier League previously, and at just 24, would be arriving with his peak years ahead of him. Indeed, transfer insider Dean Jones has told GIVEMESPORT that Manchester United are one of the clubs who have made scouting reports on the midfielder, so it would be some coup for Palace to fend off the interest to sign him.

Averaging two tackles and 1.3 interceptions per game in Ligue 1 this season, Fofana has been a reliable defensive presence in front of the back four for AS Monaco, and could give Palace the same shield Doucoure does. But in terms of securing a replacement for Doucoure both in the short-term of getting by without him during his injury lay-off, and in the long-term if rivals swoop in for the Mali star, then Fofana would be the perfect signing. The Frenchman would get to play in the Premier League, and perhaps unlike at some other clubs fighting higher up the table, he would be virtually guaranteed of a starting spot - exactly what he needs given his hopes of featuring for France at the EUROs in the summer of 2024.

Ibrahim Amadou - Shanghai Shenhua

One of the more short-term replacements on this list, Ibrahim Amadou made a name for himself in Ligue 1 predominantly - a market that Palace are familiar with particularly well. At 30, the holding midfielder may not be the long-term solution for what Hodgson needs going forward, but would certainly be able to do a job and perhaps even mentor Doucoure when he comes back from injury. Despite being born in Cameroon, Amadou opted to reject playing for his country of birth in order to play for France, where he was raised. However, aside from a couple of U19 caps, the veteran ace has never played for the senior side.

What would potentially make a move for Amadou more compelling is that after mutually terminating his contract with Angers in March 2023, the midfielder signed for Chinese Super League side Shanghai Shenhua. A move to Palace would offer him a route back to European football, and a chance to redeem himself after struggling to make an impression at Sevilla, and then barely making an impact while at Norwich City on loan. If Palace want to sign a stop-gap, then they should look no further than Amadou.

All in all, Crystal Palace would be doing themselves a disservice if they weren't already planning for a future without Doucoure, especially if reports are to be believed that the likes of Liverpool have been interested in signing him. Missing him for the duration of the season simply brings a replacement for the Mali star sharper into focus, and whether it's a short-term deal or more of a genuine longer-term project signing, Palace would do well to get their transfer plans in order before January.

All stats as per Transfermarkt and Whoscored