Highlights Crystal Palace have already secured Daichi Kamada and Chadi Riad this summer window.

Potential sale of ex-Celtic man Odsonne Edouard could help Palace bring in a forward.

The Eagles are considering signing Elijah Adebayo and Emile Smith Rowe to strengthen their squad for the new season.

The Crystal Palace hierarchy have worked tirelessly so far this summer transfer window, with the club having secured two deals already. Japanese midfielder Daichi Kamada has been recruited from Lazio on a free transfer as well as promising centre-half Chadi Riad for a £14 million fee from FC Barcelona.

However, despite Palace's positive moves in the window thus far, the club lost its most influential player with Michael Olise's move to Bayern Munich last month. The transfer, which came with a hefty fee, has put the club in an excellent position when looking at further summer targets. Other players could follow the Frenchman out of Selhurst Park, with several vital players linked with moves away. With the summer window rumour mill in full swing, here's a look at additional changes that could be made to the Eagles' roster.

Sales

Odsonne Edouard

After arriving from Celtic in the summer of 2021 with a strong goalscoring pedigree, French forward Odsonne Edouard has struggled to maintain a run of form at Palace, scoring 21 times on 101 occasions. Despite his inconsistencies and being behind compatriot Jean-Philippe Mateta in the striking pecking order, Edouard remains a sellable asset for the Eagles, with the player having an estimated value of just over £15 million. Given his reasonable value and lack of minutes, a sale may be what's best for both parties. In addition, according to the Sun, the former Celtic dangerman has recently changed agents, making a move away more likely.

Odsonne Edouard 2023-24 statistics Appearances 33 Goals 8 Assists 0 Goals per shot 0.14 XG (Expected Goals) 6.2

Having already lost Michael Olise, a host of other star names have been linked with moves away from Selhurst Park. Eberechi Eze finished the season in fine form alongside Mateta and Olise; such performances have sparked interest from many top clubs. In the Premier League alone, the ex-QPR star racked up 11 goals and four assists last campaign. After a failed transfer saga with Manchester City last summer, Eze may still have such ambitions to play within the division's upper echelons.

Though the Champions have seemed quiet in and around a revived move for Eze this summer, Tottenham Hotspur and Arsenal may lock horns for the playmaker. Sporting Director Dougie Freeman and Owner Steve Parish will want nothing more than to keep Eze, especially with Olise already out of the door. However, if a high fee is put on the table, it may be too good an offer for the pair to turn down.

Marc Guehi is another Palace will desperately try to keep their hands on this summer following his sensational Euro 2024 campaign. The England centre-back has been linked with Manchester United, Chelsea and Liverpool already in the transfer window, but Parish and Freeman will be hoping to keep the international for at least another campaign.

Signings

Elijah Adebayo, Emile Smith Rowe and Ismaila Sarr

Though Luton Town suffered relegation at the end of their first campaign in the Premier League, the club's valiant effort for safety impressed hugely, with several stars emerging in the side. Striker Elijah Adebayo was one of the stars and has recently been linked to the Eagles. Scoring 10 goals in a team that ranked third from bottom in shot creative actions demonstrates the 26-year-old's clinical nature. His large stature and speed likens him to the rumoured outgoing Edouard.

In addition, with the Hatters recently relegated, Palace could likely sign Adebayo in a relatively cheap deal, allowing Palace to put more of their transfer kitty towards the pending Olise replacement. With Mateta's firey end to last season, there is no doubt he is Oliver Glasner's first-choice striker; however, having Adebayo as a backup could work well for the team while the player can remain in the Premier League. If a deal were struck between the two London clubs, it may transpire in the region of £10 million.

Elijah Adebayo 2023-24 statistics Appearances 27 Goals 10 Assists 0 Goals per shot 0.32 XG (Expected Goals) 5.9

As mentioned above, such a deal would allow more funds to go towards other areas of the pitch, and if Eze were to join Olise in leaving south London, they might lean towards bringing in Arsenal's Emile Smith Rowe, who has been linked with a move. The Gunners academy graduate played a huge role at the beginning of the Mikel Arteta era, however he has struggled for game time due to injury in recent seasons. Now that Smith Rowe is fit and Arsenal's lineup looks increasingly established, a move away could be what is best for the 23-year-old Englishman.

According to Sky Sports, Palace's first bid for Smith Rowe has been rejected, and the club is expected to return with a second offer. If a fee were to be agreed between the clubs, it would be up to the player to green light the move or remain at his boyhood club. Palace will have to move swiftly, though, with London rivals Fulham also in the hunt for the creative midfielder's signature. A figure in the region of £25 million is said to be enough for Arsenal to accept, and with the sale of Olise, there is no doubt that the Eagles can make it happen.

Another exciting prospect Palace are looking at is Ismaila Sarr. According to Fabrizio Romano, the Eagles are already in talks to land the Marseille winger, reportedly worth up to £20million, who could fill the Michael Olise void left at Selhurst Park. Sarr was impressive during his time in England with Watford, scoring 34 goals and providing 22 assists across 131 matches for the Hornets. His time at Marseille has been inconsistent, providing 11 goal contributions in his first season in France, but the Senegalese international, previously described as a freak talent, has shown what he can do in England and could be the lift Glasner's side need before the start of the Premier League campaign.

All statisitcs courtesy of FBref, SofaScore and TransferMarkt (19/07/24)