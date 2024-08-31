Crystal Palace managed to strike a loan deal with Chelsea for central defender Trevoh Chalobah in the eleventh hour, but it will not include an option or obligation to buy, according to transfer expert Fabrizio Romano, who revealed an announcement is expected later today.

The Eagles have endured a tumultuous start to the 2024/25 Premier League campaign, having lost back-to-back outings to Brentford and West Ham United, but a 4-0 victory over Norwich City in the Carabao Cup would’ve lifted spirits in south London.

In terms of summer incomings, centre-back had been identified as a key area of interest following Joachim Andersen’s return to Fulham and chief Oliver Glasner and Co, luckily, managed to strike a deal for the Chelsea outcast Chalobah before the deadline.

Chalobah’s Loan Deal Doesn’t Include Option/Obligation to Buy

Official announcement expected later today

With the aforementioned loss of Andersen and worries over Marc Guehi’s prospective move to Newcastle United, which never came to fruition, the south Londoners dived into the market and snared ex-VfL Wolfsburg ace Maxence Lacroix on a five-year deal.

What Chalobah, 25, can provide that the Frenchman cannot, however, is experience in the English top flight. In fact, the Sierra Leone-born ace has chalked up 58 outings in the Premier League.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Chalobah has plundered 14 goals and nine assists across his 266-game career.

Taking to X (formerly Twitter), the ever-reliable Romano revealed that there is not an option or an obligation to buy in Chalobah’s Selhurst Park deal with an official announcement expected later today.

“No option or obligation to buy for Trevoh Chalobah deal. Announcement later today.”

Having fallen out of favour at Stamford Bridge, particularly on the back of Tosin Adarabioyo’s arrival, The Athletic’s David Ornstein reported that Glasner and his entourage had reached an agreement with the Blues, with the uncapped Englishman joining them on a season-long loan.

Since Glasner’s arrival in February 2024, when he replaced the veteran Roy Hodgson, he has typiacally opted for a three-at-the-back approach and bolstering his squad, albeit temporarily, with another centre-half made perfect sense.

Eddie Nketiah Completes Deadline Day Move

Striker has signed five-year deal

From the base of the starting line-up to the top, the Palace hierarchy were also keen to add a layer of expertise to their centre forward department and did so by welcoming ex-Arsenal man Eddie Nketiah, who scored 38 goals in his 168-game north London career, to the fold.

Having lost some attacking firepower from Michael Olise’s early switch to Bundesliga giants Bayern Munich, Glasner and the Palace chiefs were keen to add another striker before the window slammed shut.

Crystal Palace - 24/25 Summer Incomings Player Position Club Fee Chadi Riad CB Barcelona £14m Eddie Nketiah ST Arsenal £30m Daichi Kamada CM Lazio Free Jemiah Umolu ST West Ham Utd Free Ismaila Sarr RW Marseille £11m Maxence Lacroix CB Wolfsburg £21m w/ add-ons Matt Turner GK Nottingham Forest Loan

Nketiah, similarly to Lacroix, has put pen to paper on a five-year deal with his new employers and is poised to compete with Jean-Philippe Mateta, who notched 19 goals in all competitions last time out, for the solitary striker berth at the club.

Elsewhere, Odsonne Edouard has joined newly-promoted Leicester City on loan after the Foxes were reportedly exploring a temporary move, allowing the once-capped England international a fair crack at the whip of asserting himself as Glasner’s go-to guy at centre forward.

All transfer figures per Sky Sports