Crystal Palace have now reached an agreement to sign Chelsea defender Trevoh Chalobah on a loan deal, according to The Athletic's David Ornstein.

Chalobah has fallen out of favour at Stamford Bridge, and with Joachim Andersen moving on this summer, the Eagles have pushed to bring Chalobah to Selhurst Park.

Crystal Palace Agree Deal for Trevoh Chalobah

He will join on a season-long loan

According to The Athletic's Ornstein, Crystal Palace have now reached an agreement to sign Chelsea centre-back Chalobah on loan for the remainder of the season. The 25-year-old will join the Eagles on a straight loan with no option or obligation in the deal...

"EXCL: Crystal Palace reach agreement with Chelsea to sign Trevoh Chalobah. Deal for versatile 25yo defender straight season-long loan - no option or obligation to buy next summer. Transfer includes loan fee from #CPFC to #CFC."

With Oliver Glasner implementing a three-at-the-back system since arriving at Selhurst Park, the Eagles will need a host of central defenders to suit the formation. Chalobah has played in a back three at times during his career while also covering at right-back.