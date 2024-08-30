Crystal Palace are trying to hijack Southampton's loan move for West Ham winger Maxwel Cornet on Deadline Day, according to The Mirror's Ryan Taylor.

The Premier League transfer window slams shut at 11pm on Friday evening and it appears a transfer tussel is breaking out between two Premier League clubs looking to strengthen in wide attacking areas.

Eagles Trying to Muscle in on Southampton Deal for French Star

Deadline Day swoop for 27-year-old

Fabrizio Romano reported on Thursday evening that Southampton were close to agreeing a season-long loan for the Ivory Coast international, describing the deal as 'almost done'.

Cornet has been a largely marginal figure ever since joining West Ham from Burnley in summer 2022, managing just 21 Premier League appearances across two seasons despite establishing himself as a key player at Turf Moor with nine goes in his only season there.

Having not made any of the matchday squads for the Irons' first three fixtures so far this season, it's no surprise that Cornet is set for a Deadline Day exit.

However, his next location seems less certain than it did on Thursday evening, with Taylor reporting that Crystal Palace are attempting to hijack the deal. He's claimed that talks are ongoing with both clubs and if Southampton and Palace reach agreements with West Ham, Cornet himself will get the choice of where he plays his football for the season.

Exclusive: Crystal Palace are trying to hijack Southampton’s loan move for Maxwel Cornet. Talks progressing with both clubs. If both reach agreement with #WHUFC, decision rests with player.

Cornet Will Add Edge on the Counter-Attack

A Good Fit for Direct Play

The best spell of Cornet's career came under Sean Dyche at Burnley where he featured either from the flank or behind the striker and exploited space on the counter-attack.

Crystal Palace have been praised for developing a more spectator-friendly style of play under Oliver Glasner, but it is still has direct elements to it. After two gameweeks in the Premier League, Palace have produced the fourth-most long passes, while they also rank eighth for crosses.

Southampton, meanwhile, are famed for their possession-based game-plan under Russell Martin. But Cornet would offer them something different that could prove vital in the Premier League, where teams are likely to push up high against them.

If either club can utilise Cornet's ability to break and rekindle the form that saw him finish up as Burnley's top scorer in 2021/22, this move could prove to be an incredibly shrewd one on deadline day.

Statistics courtesy of Whoscored.