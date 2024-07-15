Highlights Crystal Palace have bid €15 million for Sporting's Marcus Edwards, below their valuation of the player.

Spurs hold a 35% sell-on clause for Edwards, and thus Sporting want €25-30 million.

Palace are actively seeking winger replacements, having already signed Daichi Kamada, and looking at Jaden Philogene.

Crystal Palace have made an opening offer of €15 million for Sporting winger Marcus Edwards, a proposal that falls below the Portuguese club's €25 million valuation, according to Record.

Palace are in the market for a right-sided forward this summer, with Michael Olise chosing to join Bayern Munich, and have identified Edwards as an option to replace the Frenchman. The former Tottenham man impressed last season for Sporting, scoring six goals in 44 appearances across all competitions.

Spurs are understood to retain a 35% sell-on clause for Edwards, resulting in the Lisbon-based outfit demanding an ambitious €25-30 million for the player. While Saudi Pro-League club Al-Nassr are also interested, the 25-year-old isn't keen on a move to the Middle East, and Palace retain hope of landing the player if they're willing to raise their offer.

Palace Want to Sign Edwards

The winger has been linked with a return to Spurs

Photo by James Williamson - AMA/Getty Images

Developing through Tottenham's academy, Edwards was a highly thought of prospect, with Mauricio Pochettino once claiming that he 'plays like Messi'. Although this comparison did ultimately not bear out in the player's overall level, he has forged a successful career for himself in the Primeira Liga.

Joining Vitoria de Guimaraes in 2019, Edwards earned a move to Portuguese giants Sporting in January 2022, in a deal worth €7.67 million. Over five years spent in Portugal, the elusive wide man has made 206 appearances, scoring 41 goals, with TNT Sports pundit Owen Hargreaves saying the forward "leaves people for dead" on the pitch.

This impressive array of campaigns has prompted interest from a number of Premier League clubs, including former side Spurs. The north Londoners have been heavily linked with Edwards, who supposedly 'would give serious consideration' to a return to Hotspur Way.

However, these links have softened, and it now appears a move to south London is more likely. Palace are eager to find a replacement for Olise as swiftly as possible, and believe Edwards offers some of the creative qualities the departing man offered Oliver Glasner's team.

Portuguese outlet Record (via Sports Witness) suggest that Palace's initial offer of €15 million has been rejected. However, the club's hierarchy are weighing up returning with an improved bid that would take them closer to matching Sporting's asking price.

Whether or not a deal will ultimately materialise remains to be seen, but it's clear that Palace are aggressively pursuing wingers. Daichi Kamada has already arrived on a free transfer from Lazio, while the Eagles were also in for Hull City's Jaden Philogene before he opted to return to Aston Villa instead.

Statistical Comparison 2023/24 (League Only) Stat Edwards Olise Appearances 26 19 Goals 4 10 Assists 4 6 Shots Per 90 2.28 3.95 Key Passes Per 90 3.22 2.54 Successful Take-Ons Per 90 2.15 2.82

Palace Could Lose Guehi

Arsenal and Manchester United are interested

While replacing the likes of Olise and the potentially departing Eberechi Eze will be a concern for Glasner, Palace could also lose star defender Marc Guehi this summer. The 23-year-old has two years remaining on his current deal, and has rejected an updated contract proposal.

This rejection has put Manchester United and Arsenal 'on high alert' regarding a potential transfer for Guehi. The Cobham academy product made 29 appearances last season in an injury-hit campaign, but has impressed for England on route to the Euro 2024 final. While the two potential suitors are reportedly close to signing Matthijs de Ligt and Riccardo Calafiori respectively, clubs of their stature will certainly have the economic resources required to also land Guehi.

All Statistics via FBRef - as of 14/07/2024