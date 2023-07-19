Crystal Palace are now trying to tempt a young player to move to Selhurst Park, with conversations ongoing, transfer expert Fabrizio Romano has exclusively told GIVEMESPORT.

The Eagles could be a good breeding ground for youngsters, with the capital club giving opportunities to the likes of Michael Olise and Eberechi Eze most recently.

Crystal Palace transfer news - Latest

Eze and Olise have quickly become key players at Selhurst Park and the pair really flourished under Roy Hodgson last season.

Palace signed the young duo from Championship clubs, giving them an opportunity to compete in the Premier League.

It's a similar strategy shared by many clubs in England's top flight, almost allowing players to treat the club as a stepping stone.

It's been a pretty slow start to the transfer window for Palace, with Jefferson Lerma the only player to arrive at the club, after he signed on a free transfer from Bournemouth.

It could be one of Palace's most important transfer windows in years, with talisman Wilfried Zaha's contract now expired, meaning they could have to replace one of the best players to have ever played for the club.

Now, Romano has discussed a player Palace are now in conversations with this summer.

What has Fabrizio Romano said about Crystal Palace?

Romano has suggested that Palace are now trying to tempt Flamengo youngster Matheus Franca to join the club.

The Italian journalist details how Franca could have a similar opportunity to Richarlison, joining Palace which could lead to a move to a big club after gaining some experience.

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, he said: "This is why Crystal Palace are now trying to tempt Matheus Franca with a different strategy. He could be an important player and could have a kind of similar opportunity, like Richarlison when he joined Watford.

"Then he had the opportunity to move to really important clubs. This is what they're offering to Matheus Franca.

"The conversation is ongoing on both player and club side with Flamengo. So let's see what happens this week."

What's next for Palace?

Franca could be the next player that Palace allow to grow and develop into a Premier League-level player.

The 19-year-old would reportedly cost in the region of £21m, with Chelsea also interested.

The Brazilian is more of a central player, so Hodgson and his recruitment team may have to find a like-for-like replacement for Zaha, if they are unable to convince him to sign a new contract.

As per the MailOnline, Palace are now stepping up their interest in Everton winger Demarai Gray.

The Jamaican international is said to be happy to leave Goodison Park due to a lack of game time under Sean Dyche.

Elsewhere, Daily Express journalist Ryan Taylor has recently told GIVEMESPORT that Palace are taking a look at Arsenal striker Folarin Balogun.

Alongside a potential Zaha replacement, a striker could be a priority for Palace, with Odsonne Edouard finishing on five Premier League goals last season, as per FBref, the most of any out-and-out centre-forward for the Eagles.