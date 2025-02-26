Crystal Palace are showing interest in Middlesbrough defender Rav van den Berg ahead of the summer transfer window, according to TBR Football.

The Eagles have been named among the Dutch centre-back’s potential suitors, alongside fellow Premier League sides Brighton and Brentford, as well as Bundesliga clubs Borussia Dortmund and Bayer Leverkusen.

Palace have reportedly identified Van den Berg as a potential replacement for Marc Guehi, who could finally leave Selhurst Park this summer.

The England international was the subject of a rejected £70m bid from Tottenham Hotspur in January and remains on the radar of several Premier League clubs ahead of the final year of his contract.

Palace Eyeing Rav van den Berg

Among Premier League clubs keen

According to TBR Football, the Bundesliga appears to be Van den Berg’s most likely destination at the moment, although Premier League sides are also showing strong interest.

Van den Berg, who joined Boro from PEC Zwolle in 2023, has been a key player under Michael Carrick for a second consecutive season and looks set for a move to one of Europe’s top five leagues this summer.

The 20-year-old defender, praised for his "endless potential" by Phil Spencer, is under contract at the Riverside Stadium until June 2027.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Van den Berg has earned three caps for the Netherlands U21s, scoring once.

Crystal Palace face a battle to keep some of their biggest stars this summer, including Guehi, who remains a target for multiple Premier League clubs.

According to Fabrizio Romano, the 24-year-old defender will have opportunities to leave the Eagles this summer, with his contract entering its final 12 months.

Palace have climbed to 12th in the Premier League with 11 games to go, having routed Aston Villa 4-1 at home on Tuesday.

Rav van den Berg's Middlesbrough Stats (2024/25 Premier League) Games 20 Goal-creating actions 1 Pass completion % 92.4 Tackles per 90 1.12 Minutes played 1,691

