Crystal Palace goalkeeper Vicente Guaita could be back in contention to return to action at Selhurst Park after the international break, injury expert Ben Dinnery has told GIVEMESPORT.

The Eagles stopper has missed the side’s last two fixtures after suffering from a hamstring issue, and will be targetting a quick recovery following the re-appointment of Roy Hodgson.

Crystal Palace injury news – Vicente Guaita

As per The Athletic, Crystal Palace were forced to play academy goalkeeper Joe Whitworth for their last two games against Brighton & Hove Albion and Arsenal, with Sam Johnstone and Guaita picking up injuries.

The Eagles’ 1-0 defeat at the Amex Stadium was the final straw for head coach Patrick Vieira, whose contract was terminated before last weekend’s 4-1 loss at Arsenal.

And Dinnery states that not a lot of information is coming out of Palace due to the current circumstances but has hinted that both goalkeepers may not be too far away from a return to full fitness.

What has Dinnery said about Crystal Palace and Guaita?

When asked about news on Guaita and Palace’s injury situation before the appointment of Hodgson was confirmed, Dinnery told GIVEMESPORT: “I haven't heard much with regards to the club maybe putting an application in with the Premier League to have special dispensation to bring in another experienced goalkeeper.

“That could suggest Sam Johnstone isn't too far away and could return at the beginning of April. Or possibly even secondly, the injury to Vicente Guaita isn't too serious, and he could be back in contention. So, there's a lot of trying to fill in the blanks with that one.

“There hasn't been any information released other than the fact that it was a training ground hamstring injury. But it's almost the things that aren't happening that tell us the most about that injury unless, of course, there's stuff going on behind the scenes, and it just hasn't been announced because of that managerial change.”

How has Guaita performed for Crystal Palace this season?

Guaita has become a crucial part of the furniture at Selhurst Park since he arrived in 2018 and has helped the Eagles keep six clean sheets in his 26 Premier League appearances this season.

The £90,000 per-week earner has achieved an average WhoScored rating of 6.77 for his showings in the top-flight this term, ranking him as the fourth-best-performing player in the Palace squad, indicating how vital he is to the south London side’s chances of success.

And Hodgson will be hoping that one of their most senior players is available for selection come the end of the international break.