Crystal Palace are interested in Lyon midfielder Rayan Cherki, with majority owner John Textor reportedly 'eager' to bring the Frenchman to Selhurst Park to bolster Oliver Glasner’s midfield, according to The Athletic.

Textor, whose multi-club ownership group Eagle Football is the leading shareholder of both Lyon and Palace, has been keen on Cherki’s move to the Premier League since last summer.

The American businessman retains interest in completing the deal in 2025, though Cherki would require 'some persuading' to agree to join the Eagles, according to The Athletic.

Meanwhile, a move for Brazilian striker Igor Jesus remains a possibility for Palace, with Textor’s ownership of Botafogo potentially aiding in facilitating the deal:

“John Textor is eager to move Cherki to bolster Palace’s attack. That interest had begun in the summer but no offer was made, while Fulham had a bid accepted but the move did not come off. “The suggestion of signing Cherki has been warmly received despite differences of opinion over Textor’s Eagle project, but Cherki would need some persuading to sign for Palace. “Brazil and Botafogo striker Igor Jesus is a possibility — again, via Textor, who has owned Botafogo since 2021.”

The report claims that Igor Jesus could be available either on loan or for permanent sale, but any bids would have to meet Textor’s high valuation and it remains uncertain whether Palace could match that price tag.

Lyon, meanwhile, could soon be forced to sell some of their biggest stars after being handed provisional relegation to Ligue 2 due to financial troubles.

The French giants must drastically improve their finances by the end of the season to avoid the worst-case scenario and will be looking to sell players in January.

Palace, along with other interested Premier League clubs, could take advantage of Cherki’s uncertain situation.

Reports suggest that Lyon would be willing to sell their 'special' midfielder for a fee in the region of £29million, despite him having signed a new contract in September.

Cherki, labelled 'one of the most gifted' midfielders in the world, has been a key player for Les Gones this season, registering three goals and three assists in 13 appearances across all competitions.

According to The Athletic, the 21-year-old is also being monitored by West Ham, with technical director Tim Steidten identifying Cherki as a potential target from Ligue 1.

Rayan Cherki's Lyon Stats (2024/25 Ligue 1) Games 8 Goals 2 Assists 1 Expected goals 1.2 Expected assists 2.2 Minutes played 452

Statistics courtesy of Fbref and Transfermarkt. Correct as of 29-11-24.