Crystal Palace could look to sign Liverpool transfer guru Julian Ward, according to reports - with the Eagles looking to replace club legend Dougie Freedman, after he left his post at the club for a reported new challenge at Saudi outfit Al-Diriyah.

Freedman spent two spells at Palace as a player, notching 108 goals for the club during his time in the capital, before becoming manager and eventually returning as sporting director in 2017. He's overseen the arrivals of stars such as Michael Olise, Eberechi Eze and Adam Wharton in recent years, which has put the club on a huge pedestal in the Premier League under Oliver Glasner. But with his departure, that has opened the door to a new man coming in - which could be Ward, according to reports.

Report: Crystal Palace Want Liverpool Director Ward

Julian Ward has been at Liverpool for some time but could opt for a move to the capital

The report by Alan Nixon states that Palace want Ward to replace Freedman, who left earlier in the season. Ward returned to Anfield after leaving as sporting director in 2023, now holding the title of technical director - but he could be tempted to leave again to become the head honcho of recruitment at Palace.

Dougie Freedman's most expensive Crystal Palace signings (£m) Player Signed from Fee (£m) Eddie Nketiah Arsenal 25.4 Mamadou Sakho Liverpool 24.1 Marc Guehi Chelsea 20.0 Cheick Doucoure Lens 19.3 Adam Wharton Blackburn Rovers 18.0

The Eagles are looking for an experienced leader to come in and shape their transfer business, with Freedman - who shocked those at Selhurst Park by seemingly leaving for a job at a second-tier side in the Middle East - having left a vacancy in their ranks.

Ward has worked under transfer guru Michael Edwards at Anfield down the years, with their expertise and nous seeing Liverpool sign various title-winning stars such as Mohamed Salah, Virgil Van Dijk and more - leading to Jurgen Klopp calling Ward 'incredible'.

And that could weigh in positively for Ward when it comes to Palace's search for an experienced mind in the recruitment side of their business, with the former Manchester City employee potentially jumping at the chance and the appeal of becoming the 'number one' in south London and away from Edwards' shadow.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Julian Ward oversaw Liverpool's most expensive signing in their history with the addition of Darwin Nunez (£85m)

Ward himself lined up the signings of Luis Diaz, Cody Gakpo and Alexis Mac Allister, somewhat changing Liverpool's fortunes with a Premier League title looking imminent - and that could see Palace look to bring him in to lead them into regular top-half qualifiers.

Statistics courtesy of Transfermarkt. Correct as of 07-04-25.

Sign up to The GIVEMESPORT Report to get exclusive daily updates from Fabrizio Romano, Ben Jacobs, Dean Jones and Tom Bogert sent straight to your inbox.