Highlights Crystal Palace are keen to sign Wolfsburg centre-back Maxence Lacroix if Marc Guehi leaves.

Eagles manager Oliver Glasner wants to sign the young Frenchman should he lose his star defender.

Palace are currently in talks with Newcastle United over a deal for the England international.

Crystal Palace could look to rekindle their interest in VfL Wolfsburg's French centre-back, Maxence Lacroix, according to Football Transfers.

The news arrives as Newcastle United are keen on signing Palace and England defender, Marc Guehi. The 24-year-old Lacroix's profile has suggested that he would be a suitable replacement if Guehi departs for Tyneside.

Eagles boss Oliver Glasner knows of Lacroix's ability all too well, as he brought the defender to Wolfsburg in 2020 from Sochaux. The report suggests that the Austrian is keen to work with the 6 ft 3 former French youth international in South London.

Lacroix Would be a Solid Guehi Replacement

The Frenchman has been scouted by many big clubs

While Marc Guehi has become a fan favourite for both club and country, the former Chelsea man's departure from Selhurst Park would be a huge miss. With recent form, including starring in a Euro 2024 campaign that saw England reach the final, it's understandable why Glasner and his team value the 24-year-old centre-back at £60million.

Previously scouted by top European clubs such as AC Milan, Liverpool, and Paris Saint-Germain, Lacroix has cropped up as a reputable replacement for Guehi. Like Guehi too, he is a talented player with significant potential. When Oliver Glasner arrived at VfL Wolfsburg in 2019, he made Lacroix his second signing, with the club forking out over €5 million.

Back in February, Lacroix dismissed the rumours of a reunion with Glasner in order to focus on his Wolfsburg form. While the defender - described as "elite" by journalist Tobias Kroeger - admitted to speaking with Glasner further back in April 2023 after his new side's victory over Liverpool, links to a move arrived in the following January. Speaking to German football magazine, Kicker, Lacroix said of the speculation:

“This is not the time to talk about it. “I can’t say on the one hand that I want to be a leader and then deal with things like that in public on the other. “Otherwise I’m not 100 per cent committed.”

While deeply entrenched in a Bundesliga campaign when rumours last arose, this summer window could present a fine chance for talks to begin if Guehi is eventually sold.

Lacroix Has Impressive Stats

He performed better than Guehi in many areas last season

Clearly, Glasner rates Lacroix, and the statistics around the Frenchman look promising for admirers of any club persuasion. The data from his last season in Wolfsburg is particularly interesting when paired against that of Guehi, to see just how similar or different the players are.

For Newcastle, Eddie Howe is looking for a right-sided centre-back as a priority position and his side’s recruitment staff were revealed to have been in discussions with England international Guehi for some time. The defender has just two years in his deal at Selhurst Park.

Guehi and Lacroix's league statistics for 2023-24 Stat Marc Guehi Maxence Lacroix Games 25 28 Goals 0 4 Assists 1 1 Tackles Won 19 29 Blocks 22 35 Interceptions 18 24 Clearances 89 121 Aerials Won % 50.0% 56.1% Fouls Committed 14 27 Errors 1 0

