Crystal Palace have identified Maxence Lacroix as a possible replacement for either Marc Guehi, who is a target for Newcastle United or Joachim Andersen, who Fulham are eyeing, and are currently in talks with VfL Wolfsburg over a deal for the Frenchman, according to Fabrizio Romano.

Following Oliver Glasner's appointment as manager at Selhurst Park, the Eagles have looked very impressive. A lot of focus was placed on their bright attacking talent, such as Eberechi Eze and Michael Olise. There was also plenty of attention paid to newboy Adam Wharton who has shone in the middle of the park.

The club's superstar centre-back pairing of Guehi and Andersen have also been vital for the team and, with Olise having already been lured away from Palace this summer, joining Bayern Munich, they might also lose one of Guehi or Andersen and have identified Lacroix as the ideal replacement if that happens.

Palace are in 'Advanced Talks' with Lacroix

He is top priority if they lose one of their centre-backs

One of the caveats that comes with a team finding some form, is the fact that their players then attract interest from elsewhere. Both Guehi and Andersen have caught the attention of different clubs this summer. The former has been the subject of several bids from Newcastle United. Palace had stood firm and rejected each one so far, refusing to let the Englishman leave for anything less than £70m.

The latter is on the radar of Fulham and the Cottagers are keen to bring the man who once spent a season on loan at the club back to Craven Cottage. Marco Silva's men have also already had bids turned down by the Eagles this summer, but Palace are working on a replacement should either man actually leave the club and that's led them to Lacroix.

According to Romano, the Premier League club are in advanced talks with Wolfsburg and the Frenchman and he is currently their top priority should they lose either of their starting centre-backs.

Lacroix Has Already Agreed Terms With Palace

They're yet to agree to a deal with Wolfsburg

Lacroix has already agreed to terms with Palace and is interested in moving to the Premier League, but the club are yet to reach an agreement with Wolfsburg and remain locked in negotiations with the Bundesliga side. The club are reluctant to sell and it's easy to see why.

The 24-year-old was a regular fixture in the Wolfsburg lineup last season, playing 31 times across all competitions for the club. He scored four goals for the club throughout the campaign and only Joakim Maehle (2.1) averaged more tackles a game (1.7), while no one averaged more clearances a game (4.1) than the former Sochaux man.

Maxence Lacroix's 2023/24 Statistics Games played 31 Goals scored 4 Tackles-per-game 1.7 Clearances-per-game 4.1 Interceptions-per-game 0.9 Red cards 3

Lacroix also picked up three red cards throughout the campaign, which leaves some concern towards his discipline, but for the most part, he's a solid replacement for either Guehi or Andersen should one of the stars leave Selhurst Park this summer.

All statistics courtesy of Transfermarkt and WhoScored