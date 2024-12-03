Crystal Palace are showing interest in Juventus midfielder Nicolo Fagioli ahead of the January transfer window, according to TuttoJuve.

The Eagles, alongside Tottenham Hotspur and Marseille, have been named as potential suitors of Fagioli in 2025 as he looks to secure regular playing time away from the Allianz Stadium.

The Italy international has struggled to cement his place in Thiago Motta’s first XI this season, making just six starts across all competitions and amassing 689 minutes of action in 15 games.

While Juventus consider it ‘too early’ to talk about their academy graduate’s departure in 2025, an offer from interested clubs could change their mind, according to TuttoJuve.

Fagioli was starting to emerge as an important player for the Bianconeri in 2022/23, before a seven-month ban for breaching betting rules hindered his progress the following season.

The 23-year-old, who was once labelled ‘the next Andrea Pirlo’, returned to action in May but has struggled to impress Motta this term, with his departure in 2025 now looking more likely as the January transfer window approaches.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Fagioli has made 62 appearances for Juventus since graduating from their academy, scoring three goals and providing eight assists.

It remains to be seen if Palace will step up their reported interest in the central midfielder in the next few weeks, given Oliver Glasner’s extensive options in the middle of the park.

The Austrian tactician has the likes of Cheick Doucoure, Adam Wharton, Jefferson Lerma, and Will Hughes at his disposal, while youngster Justin Devenny has also emerged as a first-team option in recent weeks.

According to GIVEMESPORT sources, Palace's priorities in January may lie elsewhere – the Eagles are considering bolstering their frontline, having struggled to replace Michael Olise since his departure to Bayern Munich in the summer.

Palace are said to be planning to bring in at least one new forward in the winter window, while a midfield addition is being eyed at the end of the season, with Lens star Andy Diouf also on their radar.

Nicolo Fagioli's Juventus Stats (2024/25 Serie A) Games 11 Goals / assists 0 / 0 Goal-creating actions 1 Pass accuracy % 88.3 Progressive carries per 90 3.17 Minutes played 482

