Crystal Palace are among the Premier League clubs closely monitoring Millwall youngster Romain Esse ahead of the January transfer window, according to MailOnline journalist Sami Mokbel.

The Eagles are said to be among the 19-year-old's suitors for 2025, with several top-flight sides keeping tabs on his development in the Championship.

Esse has been in excellent form for Millwall this season, scoring four goals and providing one assist in 18 appearances across all competitions, establishing himself as a regular starter for Neil Harris' side in the second tier.

According to Mokbel, Esse is believed to have a release clause in excess of £12m, and has also attracted interest from Bundesliga clubs ahead of the transfer window re-opening in January.

The England Under-20 international is regarded as 'one of the best wingers' in the Championship, having impressed for Millwall since making his first-team debut in December 2022.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Esse has made 16 Championship appearances this season, scoring three goals and registering one assist.

Crystal Palace have been successful in bringing through rising stars from the second tier and developing them into Premier League regulars, including the likes of Michael Olise, Eberechi Eze, and Adam Wharton.

Olise was sold to Bayern Munich for a significant profit this summer, with his departure proving a major blow to Palace's attacking options in 2024/25.

Oliver Glasner's side are one of the lowest-scoring teams in the league, netting just 10 goals in their first 12 games, with only bottom-placed Southampton scoring fewer (9).

With new arrivals struggling to settle at Selhurst Park, reports suggest Palace could dip into the forward market again in January, despite welcoming the likes of Ismaila Sarr and Eddie Nketiah before the season.

While Sarr netted his first goal for the Eagles on Saturday, Nketiah remains sidelined with a hamstring injury – the former Arsenal forward has not featured since the 2-0 defeat to Fulham earlier this month.

Romain Esse's Millwall Stats (2024/25 Championship) Games 16 Goals 3 Assists 1 Expected goals 1.6 Expected assisted goals 3.3 Goal-creating actions 3 Minutes played 1,311

Statistics courtesy of Fbref and Transfermarkt. Correct as of 28-11-24.