Highlights Sofyan Amrabat's loan at Manchester United had an underwhelming start, but his recent form could earn him a spot at Crystal Palace.

Crystal Palace and Fulham are interested in signing Amrabat, with the Eagles hoping he can help achieve European football at Selhurst Park.

Amrabat's potential addition to Palace's midfield would add good depth, but he may face competition from other talented players for playing time.

Manchester United's loan spell for Sofyan Amrabat was met with huge praise after his showing at the World Cup with Qatar - but the Moroccan hasn't quite played to the level required of him at Old Trafford with a series of poor displays in central midfield. However, his time in England may not be cut short - with reports that Crystal Palace are set to make a move for his services.

Amrabat, on loan at United for the season after impressing in Qatar and being brandished as a player "with three lungs", started his season poorly for United as it looked like another season of anguish for the Red Devils. The Fiorentina midfielder has turned his form around, however, capped off with a brilliant performance against Newcastle United in midweek in what will likely be his final Old Trafford outing.

The Red Devils do have an option to sign him permanently for £21million, though it does seem unlikely - and with that in mind, Palace have seemingly perked their ears up at a potential deal that could see them strengthen their squad after a seriously impressive end to the season under new boss Oliver Glasner.

Sofyan Amrabat: Transfer News Latest

The midfielder has been linked with two Premier League clubs

The report from The Sun states that Crystal Palace and Fulham have reportedly registered their interest in securing Amrabat's signature with scouts being sent out over the past month to weigh up a potential move for the 27-year-old.

Palace insiders were impressed with Amrabat's performance at Selhurst Park at the start of the month, despite the Eagles handing United a 4-0 drubbing under the lights in south London -

Palace are likely to have big money to spend in the summer with Michael Olise, Ebere Eze and Marc Guehi all being touted with moves away from Selhurst Park, and Amrabat is a player that they believe can take them to the next step by qualifying for European football for the first time in their history should they sign him.

Fulham are also interested as they are preparing for replacements for Joao Palhinha; but as GIVEMESPORT sources exclusively revealed the other day, the Cottagers seem confident that Palhinha will stay and potentially even sign a new contract.

Amrabat Would Be a Solid Signing but Will Face Competition

Palace's young squad has burst into life over the past six weeks

Where Amrabat will fit into Palace's midfield is quite an interesting proposition. The winter signing of youngster Adam Wharton from Blackburn Rovers has been one of the best in recent January window history. His cool, calm and collected performances in the centre of the park have coincided with Palace's upturn in form; with more possession giving stars like Olise, Eze and Jean-Philippe Mateta extra chances to put teams to the sword.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Sofyan Amrabat has featured in 28 games for Manchester United this season but hasn't recorded a goal or assist

It would seem extremely unfavourable to drop the midfield talent, especially when there have been shouts for Gareth Southgate to include him in the EURO 2024 squad ahead of this summer's tournament.

Elsewhere, Cheick Doucoure has been sensational whenever he has played for Palace but his Achilles rupture earlier in the campaign has seen the Mali international only feature in 11 Premier League games this season. With Wharton controlling the playmaking side of the midfield, Amrabat could be the ideal option to fill in the engine room work by sitting in front of the defence - though once Doucoure returns to full fitness, the United loanee could struggle for game time.

Statistics courtesy of Transfermarkt. Correct as of 18-05-24.