Crystal Palace could be set to bolster their midfield options by signing Watford star Edo Kayembe in the summer, according to Africa Foot.

The South Londoners have set their sights on the Watford midfielder as they plan to bulk out their squad ready for Oliver Glasner's second full season in charge at the club.

The club will be keen to bolster their squad for next season though to start climbing the table, and Kayembe has been identified as someone who could strengthen their midfield department.

Crystal Palace Eyeing Move For Kayembe

Kayembe would strengthen Palace's midfield

Kayembe is a player that has really shined at Watford ever since he joined the club back in January 2022. The Democratic Republic of Congo international has displayed both his versatility in midfield, as well as his excellent athleticism.

At 26 years-old, and with a few Premier League appearances under his belt plus a couple of outstanding individual seasons in the Championship with the Hornets, this summer could be the perfect time to make a step forward in his career.

He likely won't cost much either because he is only under contract until the summer of 2026 and could prove to be a bargain signing from the Championship, following in the footsteps of several Palace stars currently in the squad.

Stats Output Percentile Ranking Appearances 32 N/A Goals 7 N/A Assists 1 N/A Pass Completion Rate 82% 96th Percentile Progressive Passes Per 90 3.28 64th Percentile

Percentile Ranking = Stats compared to positional peers in the Championship in the 24/25 season.

Names such as Eberechi Eze and Michael Olise definitely stand out on that list, and although a different sort of player to those two mentioned, Kayembe, who has been described as 'magnificent', certainly seems similar to that duo, in the sense that he has been a standout player in a lackluster team. Marc Guehi, Will Hughes, Adam Wharton and Ismaila Sarr have also shone before stepping up to the Premier League.

While things have looked shaky at times this term, Crystal Palace look as though they will remain in the Premier League for the 13th season in a row, after securing their eighth win of the season with a 2-0 victory away Fulham.

The Eagles are on a roll at the minute, winning four of their last six Premier League matches, including an away win at Manchester United in early February, and a strong finish to the season could see them finish above mid-table, with a small glimpse of European football still possible.

All stats taken from FBref - Correct as of 22/02/25.

