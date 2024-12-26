Crystal Palace are interested in signing Slavia Prague left-wing-back El Hadji Malick Diouf, with Oliver Glasner eager to strengthen the left-hand side of his defence in January, according to the Daily Mail.

Diouf has enjoyed an exceptional 2024/25 season thus far, netting six goals and providing two assists in the Czech top flight. This outstanding productivity as a wing-back has prompted interest from a number of English clubs, with Palace said to be among the most likely suitors.

The Eagles are content with current first-choice left-back Tyrick Mitchell, although Glasner is desperate to provide the Englishman with cover and competition in January, and potentially acquire someone who could eventually usurp the club's academy graduate. Diouf, 19, has been identified as an option, and the South Londoners are understood to be prepared to accelerate their interest once the market opens on January 1st.

Palace Eyeing Diouf

A left-wing-back is top of Glasner's January shopping list

Leaving Senegal for Europe in February 2023, Diouf signed for Norwegian side Tromso. Developing in Scandinavia, the marauding wing-back joined Slavia Prague in January, in the hope of receiving more regular playing time.

He's certainly been granted this, establishing himself as Slavia's undisputed starting left-wing-back this season. The 19-year-old has caught the eye of a plethora of clubs across Europe for his performances in Czechia, and he could now be ready to make the step-up to a more intense league.

The Daily Mail report that Palace are among those chasing the starlet, and that the club's hierarchy will attempt to bring him to Selhurst Park in January. They're impressed by Diouf's attacking acumen, and believe he could be the ideal option to displace Mitchell in Glasner's starting eleven long-term.

Manchester United were said to be keen on signing Mitchell back in the summer, and thus it's plausible that Palace could be safeguarding themselves ahead of a potential departure for the 25-year-old, in their pursuit of Diouf. However, in the immediate short-term, Mitchell needs cover, having started every single league game for Palace this season.

Glasner has made the acquisition of a left-wing-back his priority next month, although he may have to stump up a significant fee for Diouf, with Slavia chief Jaroslav Tvrdik looking to enact a club-record sale for the wing-back.

Diouf's Czech First League Statistics Appearances 18 Goals 6 Assists 2 Shots Per 90 0.25 Tackles Won Per 90 0.13 Interceptions Per 90 0.31

All Statistics via FBRef - correct as of 26/12/2024