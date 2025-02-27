Crystal Palace could make a move to sign Southampton star Taylor Harwood-Bellis in the summer transfer window, according to reports - with the Eagles keen to add to their backline after being alerted to the 'possibility' of signing the England star.

Oliver Glasner's men have enjoyed another purple patch similar to the one that they had last season in the Premier League, taking five wins from seven games to go 12th in the table and just six points from the top half. But they may be forced to look for reinforcements in the summer - and Harwood-Bellis has been mooted as a potential target.

Report: Palace 'Alerted' to Harwood-Bellis Availability

The Southampton star could be set to leave the club in the summer window

The report by talkSPORT states that Palace have been alerted to the possibility of signing Harwood-Bellis from the beleaguered Saints after their shambolic campaign in the Premier League this time out.

Taylor Harwood-Bellis' Premier League statistics - Southampton squad ranking Stats Output Squad rank Appearances 24 =4th Goals 1 =7th Aerial Duels Won Per Game 1.8 3rd Clearances Per Game 3.8 3rd Interceptions Per Game 1.1 4th Match rating 6.41 11th

The one-time England cap, who scored in his only outing for the Three Lions against Ireland back in November, is expected to leave Southampton in the imminent event of their relegation to the Championship.

The defender has recently signed with the popular Unique Sports Group agency, who have a close working relationship with Palace - and, despite Southampton's poor season, Harwood-Bellis has been a shining star at St. Mary's having been brought through Manchester City's academy, being labelled as 'absolutely phenomenal' after captaining England's under-21 team to EURO 2023 glory.

Harwood-Bellis won two consecutive promotions whilst on loan at Burnley and Southampton, and with Palace having signed top stars from the second-tier in recent years in the form of Adam Wharton, Michael Olise, Eberechi Eze and Romain Esse, the former City defender could be the next in that category.

Palace could be in need of a defender in the transfer window if Marc Guehi departs, and having seen Trevoh Chalobah recalled by Chelsea alongside Danish defender Joachim Andersen move to Fulham in the summer, new recruits at the back are ideal for Glasner.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Taylor Harwood-Bellis made eight appearances for Manchester City, scoring once in the FA Cup against Port Vale.

Harwood-Bellis' passing range is one of his best assets, and being able to find Eze and Jean-Philippe Mateta in the final third could be massively advantageous to Glasner, who has seen Palace enter a superb vein of form in recent weeks.

