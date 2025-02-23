Crystal Palace could look to follow up their interest in Liverpool's young stars, after being linked with a move for winger Ben Doak in recent months - with Anfield talent Lewis Koumas being the latest academy product to be tipped with a move to south London.

The Eagles hadn't been at their best earlier this season, after a poor start saw them mark just one win in their opening 13 Premier League games. But seven victories from their previous 13 means that they are back in European form once again under Glasner - and they might have to add to their ranks to strengthen that notion for the following campaign, with Koumas being lined up.

Report: Crystal Palace Looking at Lewis Koumas Deal

The youngster has caught the eye of Oliver Glasner

The report by Alan Nixon states that Palace are looking at Koumas alongside Doak in what could be a double Anfield swoop from the Eagles.

Lewis Koumas' Championship statistics - Stoke City squad ranking Stats Output Squad rank Appearances 32 =2nd Goals 3 =4th Key Passes Per Game 0.5 =9th Shots Per Game 1.2 5th Dribbles Per Game 0.8 5th Match rating 6.40 =17th

The club are looking at a 'handful' of new faces for the summer, and having had success when buying from the Championship in the past, Koumas' strong form for Stoke City in the current campaign could see them make a move in the summer, with the star on their radar.

Michael Olise, Eberechi Eze, Adam Wharton and Romain Else were all signed from the second-tier, whilst Marc Guehi had excelled for Swansea City in the Championship prior to his move to Selhurst Park - and their happy hunting ground could see Koumas and Doak be the next to make the move down to the capital.

Koumas was born in Chester, though his father Jason - who featured in just under 100 Premier League games himself for West Bromwich Albion and Wigan Athletic - is Welsh, and that has seen him pick up five caps for the national team already at the age of just 19.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Lewis Koumas made his national team debut before he had made his first ever league appearance.

Koumas came through the youth ranks at Tranmere Rovers before moving to Liverpool aged 11, and although he hasn't featured in the Premier League for the Reds, he scored in his only competitive game in their 3-0 win over Southampton in the FA Cup last season. With three goals and two assists in the Championship for the Potters this season, Koumas has shown that he has enough talent to impress and that could see Palace make a move.

