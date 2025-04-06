Crystal Palace will reportedly turn to Borussia Mönchengladbach striker Alassane Plea should Jean-Philippe Mateta leave Selhurst Park this summer, according to French outlet Foot Mercato (via Get French Football News).

Mateta's future is up in the air amid scintillating form, which has led to talk of the French forward making a big-money switch at the end of the season. Manchester United are reportedly one club interested in the 27-year-old and are considering offering £40 million.

Palace are keen to keep hold of Mateta, given that he's been one of Oliver Glasner's main men in a terrific campaign that has seen his side book their place in the FA Cup semi-finals. But if he does leave this summer, then the Eagles are expected to pursue Gladbach's Plea, who could be available at a cut-price fee.

Crystal Palace In The Race For Plea

The Frenchman could replace Mateta

Palace could swoop for Plea regardless of Mateta's future, and his contract for this summer has an undisclosed release clause. The South Londoners have been impressed with his performances this season, where he's found form during the second half of the campaign, managing 10 goals and six assists in 24 Bundesliga games.

Plea, who the Bundesliga label 'clinical' is a veteran frontman who has plenty of experience at the age of 32 and has earned one cap for France's national team. But this comes as a surprise, given that he's entering the twilight years of his career. He's a different profile from Mateta as he offers versatility, able to play out on the left as well as a number nine, which could be Glasner's thinking regarding a pursuit.

Alassane Plea Stats (Bundesliga 2024-25) Appearances: 24 Goals: 10 Expected Goals (xG): 6.59 Scoring Frequency: 149min Goals Per Game: 0.4 Successful Dribbles Per Game: 0.7 (48%) Ground Duels Won: 2.0 (47%)

Several clubs across Europe are eyeing the former Nice forward, including some from Ligue 1 and Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's Besiktas in the Turkish Super Lig. He is also on the radar of the Saudi Pro League, which could be problematic given the finances that are on offer in the Middle East.

Sign up to The GIVEMESPORT Report to get exclusive daily updates from Fabrizio Romano, Ben Jacobs, Dean Jones and Tom Bogert sent straight to your inbox