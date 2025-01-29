Crystal Palace are eyeing a late January move for Sporting Lisbon winger Marcus Edwards, reports in Portugal have claimed.

The Eagles are reportedly targeting the 26-year-old’s arrival on loan without an option to buy, while Sporting want to part ways with Edwards permanently.

The English winger has not played for the Portuguese giants since November and has fallen down the pecking order since Ruben Amorim’s departure to Manchester United.

He has been left out of Sporting’s last five matchday squads and appears to have no future under manager Rui Borges, who was appointed in late December.

Crystal Palace Want Marcus Edwards

Eyeing a late loan swoop

According to reports in Portugal, Edwards’ absence in the last couple of months has seen his value drop significantly, and it is now believed that the 26-year-old could be available for as low as €8m (£6.7m).

The former England U20 international, who joined Sporting from Vitoria Guimaraes in January 2022, has now entered the final 18 months of his contract and is unlikely to sign an extension, given his diminished role.

Edwards, labelled 'electric' by Palco Sports, has made 10 appearances for Sporting in all competitions this season, scoring three goals in around 350 minutes of action.

It remains to be seen if Palace advance on their reported interest in the 26-year-old soon, considering Oliver Glasner has already welcomed winger Romain Esse, who scored on his Premier League debut last weekend.

The Eagles’ priorities may lie elsewhere in the final days of the January transfer window, especially after Trevoh Chalobah was recalled by Chelsea earlier this month.

Speaking exclusively to GIVEMESPORT, journalist Michael Bridges revealed that Palace may be looking to bolster their left-back and centre-back options in the next few days, as they always ‘like doing late business’.

Marcus Edwards' Sporting Stats (2024/25) Games 10 Goals 3 Assists 0 Minutes per goal 115 Minutes played 346

Sign up to The GIVEMESPORT Report to get exclusive daily updates from Fabrizio Romano, Ben Jacobs, Dean Jones and Tom Bogert sent straight to your inbox.

Related Fabrizio Romano Shares Big Updates on Van Dijk, Postecoglou and Nkunku Fabrizio Romano shares big updates on Van Dijk's Liverpool situation, Postecoglou's Tottenham future and Nkunku amid Man Utd links.

Statistics courtesy of Transfermarkt. Correct as of 29-01-25.