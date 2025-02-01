Crystal Palace are reportedly targeting a late move for Union Berlin defender, Danilho Doekhi, in the final days of the winter transfer window, reveals Pete O'Rourke. Premier League rivals, Wolverhampton Wanderers, are also interested in the player.

A defender has been high on the list of priorities for the Eagles, and they have shortlisted a number of targets alongside Doekhi. Oliver Glasner was delivered a major setback in January when Chelsea recalled Trevor Chalobah to Stamford Bridge, who was previously on loan at Palace.

Moreover, a potentially devastating injury to Chadi Riad could see the Moroccan out of action for a significant period. As such, Palace have been scrambling for reinforcements before the window slams shut on deadline day (February 3).

Palace 'Plotting' for Union Berlin Ace Doekhi

They could be set to compete with Wolves for the 26-year-old's signature

In a report to X (formerly Twitter), O'Rourke noted that Palace were among a duo of clubs working on a proposal to land the "elite" Doekhi this winter, alongside Wolves. Both outfits have been looking to strengthen in defence this month and are still on the lookout for opportunities.

Danilho Doekhi's 2024/25 Bundesliga statistics Appearances 19 Goals 1 Passes Completion (%) 78.1 Tackles Won per 90 0.74 Interceptions per 90 1.32 Clearances per 90 3.84 Aerials Won (%) 56.3

A regular in Steffen Baumgart's Union Berlin, Doekhi has featured 21 times in all competitions, scoring once in the process. It is now his third season at the Bundesliga outfit, though he has already ticked into the final six months of his contract. With that in mind, his employers may be willing to consider cut-price offers, as opposed to letting the Dutchman depart for free in the summer.

Per O'Rourke, Glasner is thought to be a "huge admirer" of the player too - the Austrian tactician will have faced against Doekhi multiple times during his stints as manager in Germany.

Meanwhile, Palace are also plotting a surprise swoop for Chelsea outcast, Ben Chilwell, with negotiations for a loan deal ongoing.

Statistics courtesy of FBRef.com - Correct as of 01/02/2025