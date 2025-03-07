Crystal Palace are among a host of European clubs eyeing a summer move for Royal Antwerp midfielder Mahamadou Doumbia, according to AfricaFoot.

The Eagles, alongside Sevilla and Brest, are reportedly keeping a close watch on the 20-year-old, who could soon become the next big talent to depart from the Belgian club.

Antwerp have made significant profits from the sales of Arthur Vermeeren, George Ilenikhena and Willian Pacho in the past two offseasons and are now preparing to sell another promising young talent this summer.

They would reportedly entertain Doumbia’s departure for a fee in the region of €10-15m (£8.4-12.6m), which would make it one of their most expensive sales ever.

Eagles Eyeing Mahamadou Doumbia

Antwerp willing to sell this summer

Doumbia, praised as 'exceptional', has been a regular for Antwerp this season, making 22 appearances and scoring three goals across all competitions.

The 20-year-old made his first-team debut last year after joining from JMG Academy in Mali and has over two years left on his contract, which expires in June 2027.

A central midfielder by trade, the Malian ace can also play further forward in midfield and has an eye for goals, having netted six in 36 appearances for Antwerp since joining.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Antwerp have lost just once in their last eight Belgian Pro League games with Doumbia in the squad.

Crystal Palace are anticipating a busy summer transfer window and may target reinforcements in midfield, with Will Hughes’ contract expiring in less than four months.

The South London side hold an option to trigger a one-year extension in the 29-year-old’s deal, and Oliver Glasner has confirmed that talks will take place over his future at Selhurst Park.

Palace are 12th in the Premier League with 11 games to go and will next host Ipswich Town on Saturday.

Mahamadou Doumbia's Antwerp Stats (2024/25) Games 22 Starts 19 Goals 3 Assists 0 Minutes played 1,691

Statistics courtesy of Transfermarkt. Correct as of 07-03-25.