Crystal Palace are showing interest in Benfica winger Jan-Niklas Beste ahead of the January transfer window, according to Sky Germany journalist Florian Plettenberg.

The Eagles are reportedly keen on the 25-year-old forward, who is also on RB Leipzig’s wishlist for the winter transfer window.

According to Plettenberg, Leipzig have already made initial contact regarding Beste’s potential arrival in January and are considering a loan deal, which means Palace will need to act quickly if they hope to compete for the Benfica player next month.

Beste has struggled for regular minutes in Portugal this season, making just eight starts for Benfica in all competitions and contributing four goals.

The 25-year-old signed for the Lisbon-based side in July but has already been linked with a potential departure next month, with previous reports also mentioning Palace as potential suitors.

Beste rose through the youth ranks at Borussia Dortmund but only played once for the Bundesliga giants before departing for Werder Bremen in 2018.

The ‘exceptional’ left-sided winger most impressed during his two seasons at Heidenheim, where he played 68 games and managed 48 goal involvements, helping the club secure promotion to the Bundesliga in 2022/23.

According to GIVEMESPORT sources, Crystal Palace are eyeing reinforcements for their frontline in January, having struggled to replace Michael Olise since his departure to Bayern Munich in the summer.

Palace may explore smart solutions in the winter window, as significant funds are not expected to be available, while retaining their key players, including Marc Guehi and Eberechi Eze, will remain crucial.]

Oliver Glasner’s men are currently 16th in the Premier League table after 18 games, having lost only once in their last five top-flight matches.

After a goalless draw away at Bournemouth, Palace will host Southampton in their final game of 2024 before traveling to Chelsea in the new year.

Statistics courtesy of Transfermarkt. Correct as of 27-12-24.