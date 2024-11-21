Crystal Palace's poor start to the Premier League season could see them bring in reinforcements to keep them out of any relegation drama come the end of the season - and that has seen them llinked with Middlesbrough star Rav Van den Berg as Oliver Glasner looks to solve the defensive mishaps at the club this season.

Van den Berg, brother of former Liverpool star Sepp, is only 20 years old and he could be made to wait behind the likes of Marc Guehi, Trevoh Chalobah and Maxence Lacroix in the pecking order should he sign in January - but Palace have had vast experience and success at buying players from Championship clubs in the past with Eberechi Eze, Michael Olise and Adam Wharton all coming from the second-tier and they could see fit for Van den Berg to become the latest instalment.

Palace 'Ready' For January Van Den Berg Move

The defender could come under a Palace bid in the winter

The report from Football Insider states that Palace are among the several clubs that are tracking Middlesbrough star Van den Berg as a result of his impressive performances for the north-east outfit.

Rav Van den Berg's Championship statistics - Middlesbrough squad ranking Stats Output Squad rank Appearances 649 11th Aerial Duels Won Per Game 2.1 3rd Clearances Per Game 3.6 2nd Interceptions Per Game 0.9 6th Match rating 6.62 12th

Signing from Dutch side PEC Zwolle in the summer, Van den Berg has shown the capability to feature at centre-back and at full-back for the Riverside outfit, and that could tempt Palace to make a move for his services - with Van den Berg establishing himself as an 'exciting young prospect' in the Championship.

The Eagles have made regular checks on him over the last 18 months, and they're reportedly ready to test Boro's resolve in the January transfer window as they look to keep hold of the star. Given that he is under contract until 2027, it could take a big fee to prise him to the capital - and having made 47 appearances for Boro already, Michael Carrick won't be one to let him go on the cheap with the club lurking just outside of the play-off places.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Oliver Glasner has won 11 of his 27 games in charge of Crystal Palace.

With eight appearances in the Championship so far this season, four of those have seen Boro win without conceding and it's clear that the defender has a huge future in the game - which Glasner could look to exploit.

