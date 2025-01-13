Crystal Palace are interested in Botafogo winger Luiz Henrique but may face competition from Serie A side Fiorentina in January, according to Labaro Viola.

The Eagles have been identified as potential suitors for the 24-year-old forward in the winter market and are reportedly monitoring his developing situation in Brazil.

After an impressive season with Botafogo, Henrique is now being heavily linked with a return to Europe and is considered ‘the big target’ for Fiorentina, who are aiming to make room for his arrival by offloading Christian Kouame and Jonathan Ikone.

The Serie A side are said to be preparing a €20m (£17m) offer for Henrique in January, though Botafogo reportedly insist on a €30m (£25m) fee.

Palace Interested in Luiz Henrique

Fiorentina also keen on the 24-year-old

According to Labaro Viola, Fiorentina are expected to increase their offer for Henrique in the coming days, meaning Palace may need to act swiftly if they intend to rival the Italian club for the winger’s signature.

Henrique, known for his ‘incredible speed’, was a key player for Botafogo last season, making 35 appearances in the Brazilian Serie A and scoring seven goals.

The 24-year-old returned to Brazil last February after an 18-month spell at Real Betis, where he struggled to make an impact, managing just four goals in 64 appearances.

It remains to be seen whether Palace will follow up on their reported interest in Henrique, particularly as they are already close to securing another winger in January.

According to Fabrizio Romano, the Eagles are nearing a deal for Millwall winger Romain Esse, who is expected to join in the coming days on a long-term contract.

The 19-year-old is likely to become Palace’s first signing of the winter transfer window, having demonstrated significant promise during his time in the Championship.

Luiz Henrique's Botafogo Stats (2024 Serie A) Games 35 Goals 7 Assists 3 Minutes played 2,556

Sign up to The GIVEMESPORT Report to get exclusive daily updates from Fabrizio Romano, Ben Jacobs, Dean Jones and Tom Bogert sent straight to your inbox.

Related Ask Fabrizio Romano (Jan. 15, 2025) Get your questions in, and I will personally reply to three (3) of them in GIVEMESPORT's Daily Newsletter on Wednesday, January 15th 2025. Be sure to subscribe to the newsletter so you don't miss out. Here we go!

Statistics courtesy of Transfermarkt. Correct as of 13-01-25.