Crystal Palace are interested in a move for one of the most highly-touted midfield talents in English football in Sunderland's Jobe Bellingham, and Ben Jacobs has revealed to GIVEMESPORT that they remain an "active suitor".

Bellingham has starred for the Black Cats this term, scoring four and serving up another three assists to support his side's push for promotion to the Premier League. The 19-year-old has been on the radar of several top clubs in England and overseas, and he is likely to be on the move this summer.

Jacobs: Palace an 'Active Suitor' for Bellingham

A number of clubs remain in pursuit of his services