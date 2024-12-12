Crystal Palace boss Oliver Glasner could see a triple signing in the January transfer window, according to reports - with Lyon star Rayan Cherki being linked with the club alongside teammates Ernest Nuamah and Sael Kumbedi in a move that could see Palace steer clear of Premier League relegation.

Cherki burst through Lyon's youth ranks as a youngster, making his debut just two months after his 16th birthday. Blessed with raw talent, flair and the ability to craft out chances that nobody else can, he's been labelled as 'one of the most skilful footballers on earth', and would certainly cure Palace's attacking woes this season after the loss of Michael Olise to Bayern Munich.

Report: Palace Eye Triple Lyon Swoop

The Eagles are in need of reinforcements

With that being said, the report from TBR Football states that Cherki, Nuamah and Kumbedi are all on Palace's shortlist as Glasner weighs up a potential triple swoop from Lyon - which would severely increase their chances of survival in the Premier League.

Rayan Cherki's Ligue 1 statistics - Lyon squad ranking Stats Output Squad rank Goals 3 =2nd Assists 2 =3rd Key Passes Per Game 2.1 1st Shots Per Game 1.6 =4th Interceptions Per Game 2.1 1st Match rating 7.28 2nd

John Textor - owner of both Palace and Lyon - wants to make use of his connections in the boardroom whilst their top-flight status looks remotely insecure, and as the majority owner and chairman of both clubs, he could be used to smooth over the 'complex negotiations' between Palace and Lyon.

With that in mind, winger Nuamah, right-back Kumbedi and creative force Cherki could make their next career moves to Selhurst Park, according to the report - with Cherki likely to be the highest-profile signing of the three.

The Eagles have scored just 14 goals all season - with Southampton being the only side to have netted less - and so Cherki would be an astute addition. At the age of just 21, he's already made 156 appearances for the French giants, which is immeasurable experience. Chelsea, Newcastle United and Tottenham Hotspur have also registered their interest, and it will take a fee of close to £30million to sign him - though whether he would be interested in a move to the Eagles could be tough, according to the report.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Rayan Cherki has 21 goals and 29 assists in 156 games for Lyon.

Nuamah almost moved to Fulham in the summer transfer window, though he aborted the move late on despite agreeing personal terms and passing a medical - and the winger could get his top-flight move in the coming months if Palace make a move for his signature.

Kumbedi, meanwhile, was a regular starter for Lyon in previous years, but with just two starts this season, he could find his way to Palace to reignite his career.

Statistics courtesy of WhoScored. Correct as of 12-12-24.