Crystal Palace are among a host of Premier League clubs eyeing a summer move for Manchester United defender Victor Lindelof, according to journalist Graeme Bailey.

The Eagles are reportedly keeping tabs on the Sweden international’s uncertain situation at Old Trafford, as he has less than three months left on his £170,000-a-week contract.

Lindelof is expected to depart Ruben Amorim’s squad once his deal expires, and his representatives are believed to be working behind the scenes to find him a new club.

A number of clubs in Germany and Italy have already held talks with the 30-year-old’s camp, while Crystal Palace are believed to be firmly in the mix at the moment.

Crystal Palace Eyeing Victor Lindelof

Ahead of his Old Trafford contract expiry

According to TBR Football, the likes of Palace, Everton, and West Ham could all offer Lindelof a route to stay in the Premier League, with the Toffees particularly keen on his arrival.

Lindelof, praised as ‘outstanding’, has endured an injury-hit season at Old Trafford, making just 14 appearances across all competitions and eight in the Premier League.

He was handed his first top-flight start in 2024/25 by Amorim last month amid United’s injury woes in defence, and played the full 90 minutes against Arsenal and Leicester.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Lindelof has amassed 273 appearances for Man United since joining, scoring four goals and providing seven assists.

Crystal Palace are likely to pursue reinforcements at centre-back this summer as Marc Guehi faces uncertain future at the club.

The England international is set to enter the final 12 months of his Selhurst Park contract and could leave amid interest from top Premier League clubs.

According to GIVEMESPORT sources, at least four English sides are showing interest in the 24-year-old, including Chelsea, who are seen as front-runners at the moment.

Victor Lindelof's Man United Stats (2024/25 Premier League) Games 8 Goals 0 Assists 0 Shot-creating actions 4 Minutes played 244

Sign up to The GIVEMESPORT Report to get exclusive daily updates from Fabrizio Romano, Ben Jacobs, Dean Jones and Tom Bogert sent straight to your inbox.