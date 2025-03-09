Crystal Palace are monitoring Celtic centre-back Cameron Carter-Vickers, according to TBR Football, with the defender having been one of the Scottish Premiership’s top performers for years.

Palace got off to a rough start in what was the opening of Oliver Glasner’s first full season in charge at Selhurst Park, with the Eagles failing to record a win in their first eight Premier League matches of the campaign. Not only were they battling injuries, but the Eagles were also learning to adapt to life without Joachim Andersen and more crucially, Michael Olise.

Things would eventually start to click for Glasner and since then, the Eagles have been flying. Were that awful run to open the term not accounted for in the table, then Palace would be fourth, having lost just four of their last 20 Premier League matches.

Perhaps Palace fans can start to feel a tinge of ambition in the current campaign, given they are far closer to pushing for Europe than battling relegation. It would seem that the club already have an eye on the upcoming summer transfer window with a defensive target in mind.

Palace Keen on Carter-Vickers

Celtic centre-back has a number of admirers

According to TBR Football, Palace are one of a number of Premier League sides that are interested in bringing Cameron Carter-Vickers back to English football. The defender is no stranger to it, having started his career with Tottenham Hotspur in 2016 and spending time with a number of clubs on loan between then and his 2022 departure.

Cameron Carter-Vickers 24/25 Season So Far Competition Appearances Goals Clean Sheets Minutes Played Scottish Premiership 23 0 14 1,988' Champions League 7 0 2 609' League Cup 3 1 1 274' Scottish FA Cup 1 0 0 90'

Carter-Vickers, who originally joined Celtic on loan in 2021 before making the move permanent the following year, has been a crucial part of their first team since his arrival, having won eight major domestic honours with the club in his time there and has been called "outstanding" by former manager Ange Postecoglou as per the BBC.

At 27 years old, the American international is within his prime years as a player and would not only offer cover, but starting-level calibre to Palace’s backline. Glasner favours three centre-backs, so Carter-Vickers would have ample playing time alongside the likes of Maxence Lacroix, Marc Guehi and Chris Richards were Palace able to get a deal over the line.

(All stats are from Transfermarkt and are correct as of 09/03/2025)