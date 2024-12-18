Crystal Palace are among a host of clubs eyeing a move for Chelsea outcast Carney Chukwuemeka in January, according to CaughtOffside.

The Eagles, alongside West Ham, Atletico Madrid, AC Milan, Napoli and Eintracht Frankfurt, have been named as Chukwuemeka’s admirers ahead of 2025, with his Stamford Bridge future now uncertain under Enzo Maresca.

The 'phenomenal' 21-year-old midfielder has played just 130 minutes of first-team football this season, making five appearances in all competitions, including just one start.

Chelsea could reportedly entertain his departure in January, given the overabundance of midfielders Maresca has at his disposal this season.

According to the report, the Italian tactician is concerned about Chukwuemeka’s playing time having a negative effect on his development and views a move away as the best solution.

Chelsea would be open to sending the former England U20 international out on loan next month, though a permanent move could also be considered if the right offer is presented.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Chukwuemeka is yet to be registered for a Premier League game this season.

The 21-year-old could depart Chelsea just two-and-a-half seasons after joining the Blues from Aston Villa in a £20m deal and signing a six-year contract on his arrival.

Chukwuemeka has made 32 first-team appearances since joining in August 2022 and was given multiple opportunities to impress in his debut season, making 14 appearances in the Premier League.

It remains to be seen whether Crystal Palace’s reported interest will materialise come January, given the Eagles’ priorities up front in early 2025.

According to GIVEMESPORT sources, Palace are eyeing new forward signings to bolster Oliver Glasner’s options and are likely to wait for smart deals, given their limited funds available.

Palace have struggled to replace Michael Olise after he joined Bayern Munich in the summer and remain among the lowest-scoring top-flight clubs this season.

The Eagles have netted just 17 goals in their first 16 games, with only Southampton, Ipswich Town and Everton managing fewer.

