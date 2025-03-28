Crystal Palace are showing an interest in signing RC Lens midfielder Andy Diouf this summer to bolster their squad for Oliver Glasner, according to AfricaFoot.

The Eagles are enjoying an excellent campaign this season after a poor start, and are pushing for a place in Europe next season in the final nine games of the season, while they are also set to compete for a place in the FA Cup semi-finals this weekend.

But with one eye already on the summer transfer window, Palace are looking at strengthening in midfield and Diouf has emerged as a top target.

Crystal Palace Eyeing Andy Diouf

Lens want £16m for him to leave

Central midfield has been an area of the pitch in which Palace have struggled a little bit this season.

Will Hughes, Jefferson Lerma, Adam Wharton and Cheick Doucoure have been the regular options while youngster Justin Devenny has also popped up on occasion too. But with Hughes ageing, Doucoure suffering with a host of injury problems and Wharton linked with a move away, the club are keen on bringing in Diouf.

Described as "powerful", the 21-year-old central midfielder is someone who is still trying to find his consistency and as a result Lens wouldn't be against a sale if the right offer was made.

Andy Diouf Lens Statistics 2024/25 Games 22(6) Goals 1 Assists 1

The Ligue 1 outfit would ask for at least £16m to let the player leave as a result of his potential, but it's possible that £12.5m could get the deal done too despite being under contract until 2028.

Crystal Palace are likely to see a big overhaul in their squad this summer with Marc Guehi entering the final year of his contract and attracting big interest from some top clubs, while Eberechi Eze is also a player liked by some of the Premier League's giants.

But that money would likely be used to reinvest in the squad, and that could make a deal for Diouf more doable. Veteran option Hughes is likely to sign a new contract at Selhurst Park before the summer too, meaning the France youth international would have more time to bed into the Premier League without too much pressure on him to perform immediately.

All statistics courtesy of WhoScored - correct as of 28/03/2025.