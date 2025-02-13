Crystal Palace are among several clubs eyeing a summer move for Birmingham City winger Zaid Betteka, according to journalist Pete O’Rourke.

The Eagles, along with Rangers and Norwich City, are reportedly tracking the 18-year-old, who has yet to sign a professional contract at St Andrew’s, putting interested clubs on red alert.

Betteka made his first-team debut for Birmingham last month in the FA Cup third-round win over Lincoln City and is thought to be highly regarded at the club.

The teenager, praised as a 'pure class' forward, has been a regular for the Blues’ Under-21 side and has been named in the first-team matchday squad on four occasions this season.

Crystal Palace Eyeing Zaid Betteka

Among clubs keen on the 18-year-old

Crystal Palace have built a strong record of signing top EFL talents in recent years, with Millwall winger Romain Esse becoming their latest addition in January.

The 19-year-old Lions academy graduate joined Palace on a five-and-a-half-year deal last month and scored on his Premier League debut in a 2-1 home loss to Brentford.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Esse had played just 25 seconds of Premier League football before netting his first goal for Palace.

Palace reportedly beat late competition from Bournemouth to sign the England U20 international, who followed in the footsteps of Championship recruits like Michael Olise and Adam Wharton.

The duo, who arrived in 2021 and 2024 respectively, have proved to be bargain signings for Palace, though the Selhurst Park outfit could now face a real challenge in keeping Wharton following Olise's exit to Bayern.

According to GIVEMESPORT sources, Wharton is reportedly a summer target for Manchester United, who are on the lookout for midfield reinforcements for Ruben Amorim.

Zaid Betteka's Crystal Palace U21 Stats (2024/25) Games 5 Goals 1 Assists 0 Minutes played 271

Sign up to The GIVEMESPORT Report to get exclusive daily updates from Fabrizio Romano, Ben Jacobs, Dean Jones and Tom Bogert sent straight to your inbox.

Related Big Update on Jean-Philippe Mateta’s Crystal Palace Future Emerges Crystal Palace lost a huge star in the summer in Michael Olise but they will do all they can to tie one of their best down this time around

Statistics courtesy of Transfermarkt. Correct as of 13-02-25.