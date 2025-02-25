Crystal Palace are among a host of European clubs eyeing a summer move for Charleroi defender Cheick Keita, according to AfricaFoot.

The Eagles, alongside Marseille, Brest, Lens and Genk, have reportedly shown ‘real interest’ in Keita ahead of the upcoming transfer window.

Palace are anticipating Marc Guehi’s possible departure at the end of the campaign and are eager to secure a replacement early, with Keita now emerging as a potential option.

The 21-year-old is a right-footed defender who can play both centrally and out wide, though he is primarily suited to a centre-back role.

According to AfricaFoot, Keita’s ‘quality’ performances have attracted interest from several European clubs, with some already submitting offers for the promising 21-year-old.

Palace may need to step up their pursuit if they wish to land Keita ahead of their continental rivals, as multiple Ligue 1 sides are closely monitoring his progress in Belgium.

Keita, who joined Charleroi from Reims last summer, has made 15 appearances in all competitions this season, amassing nearly 1,100 minutes of action.

The 21-year-old is under contract in Belgium until June 2027, with the club holding an option for a one-year extension.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Keita made 10 senior appearances for Reims before departing in July 2024.

Crystal Palace face a summer battle to retain some of their key players, with Guehi’s exit now a strong possibility.

The England international will enter the final 12 months of his Selhurst Park contract in July and remains on the radar of several Premier League clubs, including Tottenham Hotspur.

Spurs expressed late interest in Guehi during the January transfer window and reportedly had a bid in the region of £70m rejected, as Palace were reluctant to part ways with the 24-year-old mid-season.

Cheick Keita's Charleroi Stats (2024/25) Games 15 Starts 13 Goals 0 Minutes played 1,076

