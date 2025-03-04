Crystal Palace could look to complete a move for Wolfsburg youngster Konstantinos Koulierakis this summer after a breakthrough campaign in the Bundesliga, according to reports - with Oliver Glasner's men likely to rival some of Europe's biggest clubs in their bid to land the Greek star.

Palace signed Maxence Lacroix, Chadi Riad and Trevoh Chalobah in the summer, with the former landing from Wolfsburg himself on transfer deadline day. However, with Joachim Andersen departing for Fulham, alongside Riad picking up a knee injury and Chalobah being recalled by Chelsea in January, it's seen the need for another defender at Selhurst Park - and Koulierakis has been touted as their next major signing.

Report: Crystal Palace 'Keen' on Signing Koulierakis in the Summer Window

There has been a lot of change for Palace at centre-back in recent months

The report by CaughtOffside states that Palace have added Koulierakis to their transfer shortlist, and Glasner is keen on bringing the young defender in after impressing in the Bundesliga this season.

Konstantinos Koulierakis' Bundesliga statistics - Wolfsburg squad ranking Stats Output Squad rank Minutes Played 1,814 1st Assists 2 6th Interceptions Per Game 1 =3rd Tackles Per Game 1.5 =4th Clearances Per Game 4.7 2nd Match rating 6.78 7th

Koulierakis is rated 'particularly highly' by Premier League clubs, and Palace are keen to add him to their squad - and if a deal could be agreed, it would be one of the most 'eye-catching' deals of the summer. Koulierakis has also attracted the interest of AC Milan and Real Madrid, though crucially, the defender is ready to listen to offers for his services in the summer transfer window.

The 21-year-old only moved to Wolfsburg in the summer, but with three goals in four Champions League qualifying games from centre-back for PAOK Salonika in the early stages of the campaign, and a further 22 Bundesliga appearances dragging the club to seventh in the table, it's seen clubs take interest in the 'sensational' star.

Wolfsburg are happy with his potential but they would be open to offers for the Greek youngster, with the German outfit thought to be demanding close to €40-50million (£34-42million) for his services - which could tempt Palace to the negotiating table.

Marc Guehi continues to receive vast interest in his services, with Chelsea and Tottenham Hotspur both thought to have made a move for his signature in the January transfer window, but the Eagles held firm. However, if he does depart this summer, Koulierakis could be the ideal replacement for him, having amassed vast experience already at such a young age.

