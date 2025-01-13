Crystal Palace are among three European clubs targeting a January move for Chelsea midfielder Carney Chukwuemeka, according to Vamos Mi Sevilla.

The Eagles, alongside Sevilla and AC Milan, are reportedly ‘in the running’ to capture the ‘special’ 21-year-old this month, after he struggled for regular minutes under Enzo Maresca in 2024/25.

Chukwuemeka is expected to depart Stamford Bridge at least temporarily in January and has already been linked with a return to Aston Villa, whom he left to join Chelsea in August 2022.

The Englishman has made just five appearances for the Blues this term and is yet to play in the Premier League, with four of his appearances occurring in the Conference League.

Palace Eyeing Carney Chukwuemeka

Among European clubs interested

According to Vamos Mi Sevilla, Chukwuemeka is receiving interest from clubs across Europe at the moment, with at least three sides now racing to sign him before the transfer deadline on 3 February.

It remains to be seen whether Palace will advance on their reported interest any time soon, considering the Eagles are now targeting a new winger to bolster Glasner’s frontline.

Reports suggest Palace are closing in on Millwall forward Romain Esse’s arrival after reaching a verbal agreement with the 19-year-old, with final details left to be completed before his move to Selhurst Park becomes official.

It could be a busy month for the Eagles, who are trying to steer clear of the Premier League’s bottom three, sitting 15th and five points clear of the relegation zone at the moment.

Palace are expected to target midfield reinforcements in January alongside Esse, with Sunderland midfielder Jobe Bellingham also under consideration.

After beating Stockport County in the FA Cup third round on Sunday, Palace will return to top-flight action this week, visiting Leicester City on Wednesday.

Carney Chukwuemeka's Chelsea Stats (2024/25) Games 5 Starts 1 Goals 0 Assists 0 Minutes played 130

