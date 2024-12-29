Crystal Palace are reportedly eyeing a move for Liverpool starlet Ben Doak, who has impressed on loan with Middlesborough this season, according to Alan Nixon.

Initially with Celtic, Doak switched his allegiance to the red half of Merseyside in March 2022, and later became the youngest Scottish player to ever play in the Premier League after his league debut in December that year. He has spent the first portion of the 2024/25 campaign on loan with Boro in the EFL Championship, where he has earned plaudits for his performances, recently scoring in a 3-3 draw with Sheffield Wednesday.

Palace Keen on Liverpool Talent Doak

The player is eager for a Premier League move

Per Nixon, via his Patreon, it was revealed that Palace "have been checking on" Doak during his loan spell, and could be "poised to move" for the 19-year-old. There is space on the wings, and Glasner and his entourage have already earmarked a number of possible options, including Lyon duo Rayan Cherki and Ernest Nuamah, ahead of a January transfer. Nixon notes that their ideal arrival is the former, and should this fail to materialise, the Eagles will turn their attention to Doak instead.

From the Scotsman's perspective, Nixon insists that he is eager to return to Anfield and fight for a place under Arne Slot, but he would also be open to a switch elsewhere in the Premier League, perhaps on an initial loan. If Middlesborough are to secure promotion this term, they may be able to convince Doak of an extended future at the Riverside Stadium, which could be an issue for Palace.

Ben Doak's 2024/25 Championship statistics Appearances 18 Goals 2 Assists 5 Shot per 90 1.63 Key passes per 90 2.59 Successful take-ons per 90 2.18

Liverpool do have an option to recall the player in January, who has registered seven goal contributions this term and has previously been described as "special" by Jurgen Klopp. However, it was revealed earlier in November that their ideal intentions were to let Doak sit with Boro for the second-half of the season, before an opportunity to impress with the Reds' first-team squad in pre-season, which would leave any transfer negotiations with Palace until next summer.

Related £150k-p/w Crystal Palace Star’s Days Surely Numbered Amid Sky Transfer Reveal Crystal Palace are interested in signing Benfica winger Jan-Niklas Beste, which could spell the end for Daichi Kamada at the South London club.

Statistics courtesy fo FBRef.com - correct as of 29/12/2024