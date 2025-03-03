Crystal Palace could look to complete a deal for Southampton starlet Tyler Dibling in the coming months, according to former scout Mick Brown - with the ex-Manchester United man telling Football Insider that Palace could look to raid the Championship once again in a bid to bolster their squad for the coming years under Oliver Glasner.

Dibling featured sparingly for Southampton last season as they were promoted to the Premier League, but it's been in the top-flight where the youngster has been at his best. Superb performances against United, Liverpool and more have put him on the radars of various clubs - and Palace could be the ones to tempt him with a move away from the south coast via a switch to the capital.

Report: Crystal Palace Have Tyler Dibling 'on Radar'

The Southampton starlet will surely remain in the Premier League this summer

Speaking to Football Insider, former Premier League scout Brown stated that Palace will have a look at the Championship amid their superb track record at signing players from the second-tier, with Eberechi Eze, Michael Olise and Marc Guehi all used as examples.

Tyler Dibling's Premier League statistics - Southampton squad ranking Stats Output Squad rank Appearances 23 7th Goals 2 =2nd Key Passes Per Game 0.7 =5th Shots Per Game 1 =5th Dribbles Per Game 1.3 2nd Match rating 6.46 9th

And alongside Sunderland duo Chris Rigg and Jobe Bellingham, the Eagles could land Dibling once Southampton's imminent relegation to the second-tier is confirmed given that they club have mustered a measly nine points so far in the current campaign. Brown said:

“There are a few players they’ve had scouts looking at. What Palace will do, and they’ve got a good record of doing it, is they will be keeping a close eye on the Championship and the young players in that division. “They have to make sure they scout these players thoroughly and from what I hear, Crystal Palace do that. These players like the couple of Sunderland lads, Chris Rigg, Jobe Bellingham and people like him are on their radar – and the lad from Southampton, [Tyler] Dibling. “It’s a big part of their plan and they’ve had success with it before. You look at what they’ve done with players like Eze, Guehi, Olise. It’s a tried and tested method for them and as long as they keep putting in the work off the field to identify these players, it should continue to pay off. "So I expect in the summer those three are players they’ll be looking at, and there will probably be more as well who haven’t been mentioned yet.”

Of course, Dibling isn't a Championship player just yet, but with Southampton's poor campaign, the youngster is surely set to become a second-tier player in the coming weeks. Dibling has been compared to Jack Grealish - who, likewise, was relegated to the Championship before coming back and excelling in the Premier League, though he has also been touted as 'special'.

Palace would be beating out other competition for his signing, with vast interest likely to increase once Saints are relegated. The likes of Manchester United, Aston Villa, Newcastle United and Tottenham Hotspur have all been linked with his signature for a fee of around £55million, though Palace would likely be able to offer the clearest pathway to first-team football.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Tyler Dibling has made 29 youth appearances for England, scoring five goals.

Dibling, who turned 19 in February, already has 23 appearances for the club at Premier League level with two goals to his name - and those impressive performances with his superb dribbling and positive nature would fit well into a young Palace side that also boasts the likes of Adam Wharton, Romain Esse and Jesurun Rak-Sakyi as their young homegrown players who they will want to be the face of the club for years to come.

Statistics courtesy of WhoScored. Correct as of 03-03-25.

