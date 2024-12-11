Crystal Palace are monitoring Fluminense winger Jhon Arias ahead of the January transfer window, Football Insider has claimed.

The Eagles reportedly have an active interest in the 27-year-old, who was previously linked with a number of Premier League clubs, including West Ham United.

Palace are said to be looking for a versatile wide forward in January and have identified Arias as a potential fit for their preferred profile.

The 'superstar' Colombian winger has been a key player for Fluminense since joining the club in 2021, scoring 43 goals and registering 42 assists across 195 appearances in all competitions.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Arias finished the 2024 Brazilian Serie A season as Fluminense’s top scorer, netting seven goals in 27 appearances.

Although a natural right-winger, Arias has been utilised in various roles for Fluminense this season, including as an attacking midfielder on several occasions.

The 27-year-old is believed to be scouted by Crystal Palace’s representatives ahead of January as they aim to boost Oliver Glasner’s squad with new arrivals.

Palace are among the lowest-scoring teams in the Premier League, managing just 14 goals after 15 games, only three more than bottom-placed Southampton.

Michael Olise’s departure to Bayern Munich has proved costly for their top-half aspirations this season, as they are now 10 points below 10th, where they finished last term.

According to GIVEMESPORT sources, Palace will be looking to revitalise their attack in January, despite welcoming the likes of Eddie Nketiah, Ismaila Sarr and Daichi Kamada before the season.

The Eagles are likely to target another forward in early 2025 but will seek a smart solution, given that there is not a large budget for transfers at this time.

Keeping hold of stars Marc Guehi, Eberechi Eze and Adam Wharton will also be high on Glasner’s agenda, considering the negative impact of Olise and Joachim Andersen’s departures this season.

Unbeaten in their last four games, Palace will aim to extend their streak on Sunday when they visit Brighton at the Amex Stadium.

Statistics courtesy of Transfermarkt. Correct as of 11-12-24.