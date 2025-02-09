Crystal Palace have reportedly turned their attention to the EFL Championship, in search for a successor to club captain Marc Guehi, with Burnley's Maxime Esteve and Middlesborough's Rav van den Berg on the radar, according to Alan Nixon.

The Englishman impressed at Euros 2024 last year, and has been the subject of interest from numerous clubs in the upper echelons of the Premier League. Palace have done what they can to retain Guehi for the 2024/25 campaign, but his contract has now ticked into its final 18 months and losing him may be inevitable.

Palace Identify Guehi Replacements in Championship

The Eagles have been unable to land European targets

As per Nixon, via his Patreon, Crystal Palace will "focus on the Championship" in their pursuit for Guehi's successor. He wrote:

"Palace were quoted out of AC Milan’s Stahinja Pavlovic with the Italians wanting £35 million for coach Oliver Glasner’s first choice. "So instead Palace will focus on the Championship for the long term successor for Guehi. "Both [Esteve and Van den Berg] would be in Palace’s price range, especially if they fail to win promotion and are the current favourites for the job."

Esteve, 22, previously made 16 Premier League appearances for Burnley last season before the side suffered relegation, though his displays have improved significantly in the second-tier. The Frenchman, dubbed "unbelievable", has been key to the Clarets' impenetrable defense this term, which has amassed a league-leading 22 clean sheets.

Meanwhile, Van den Berg, 20, has also caught the eye this term with his performances, despite having missed portions of the season due to injury.

Maxime Esteve vs Rav van den Berg - 2024/25 Statistics comparison Metric Esteve Van den Berg Appearances 31 17 Minutes Played 2,705 1,421 Pass Completion (%) 90.2 92.7 Progressive Passes per 90 3.32 4.94 Tackles Won per 90 0.63 0.57 Interceptions per 90 0.96 1.01 Clearances per 90 4.32 4.75 Aerials Won (%) 62.2 64.5

Daily Mail journalist Sami Mokbel revealed in a report to X (formerly Twitter) that Palace had made an inquiry regarding Pavlovic's availability, though AC Milan were in no rush to part ways with the Serbian.

It is believed Oliver Glasner was personally keen on adding Pavlovic to his defensive options, but a deal now looks to be off the cards. The Austrian tactician was also said to be a "huge admirer" of Union Berlin defender Danilo Doekhi, as per Peter O'Rourke, but Crystal Palace were unable to complete deals for either in the winter transfer window.

Statistics courtesy of FBRef.com - Correct as of 09/02/2025