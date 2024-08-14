Crystal Palace want to sign Union Berlin defender Robin Gosens this summer ahead of competition for his signature, according to Rik Elfrink.

The Eagles are looking to bolster their defensive options for Oliver Glasner ahead of the new season, with the Austrian coach admitting that the club are in the market for a new left-wing back before the August 30th deadline.

And now Gosens has emerged as a target for the Premier League outfit, but they're currently behind PSV Eindhoven and Torino in the race to seal a deal with the Bundesliga club wanting a big fee.

Crystal Palace Want to Sign Gosens

Union Berlin want a "big chunk of money"

The 20-time German international spent 18 months with Inter Milan before completing a move to Union Berlin last summer, and he featured 37 times for the team last season including in the Champions League.

Those performances have seen PSV Eindhoven and Torino enter the race for his signature this summer, but the Bundesliga club want a "big chunk of money" according to journalist Elfrink.

Crystal Palace are also at the table to negotiate for the 30-year-old, who is open to leaving for a new adventure after just 12 months back in his home nation.

Robin Gosens Bundesliga Stats 2023/24 Games 27(3) Goals 6 Assists 3

Gosens has been described as "phenomenal" earlier in his career and currently earns around £61,000 per-week with Union Berlin, but would come into the Premier League with the expectation of competing for his starting spot with Tyrick Mitchell.

The current first-choice left-back a Selhurst Park is entering the final year of his contract with the club, and has attracted interest from Manchester United this summer too.

GIVEMESPORT key statistic: Robin Gosens scored seven goals in 37 games in all competitions for Union Berlin in 2023/24.

Crystal Palace Plan for Marc Guehi Departure

Newcastle closing in on £60m+ transfer

While the Eagles are looking to bring in Gosens to strengthen their full-back position, there is likely to be movement in the centre of defence too.

Fulham have made two bids for Joachim Andersen to take him back to Craven Cottage, while Newcastle have made three bids to bring Marc Guehi to St James' Park.

Steve Parish has made it clear that both players won't be allowed to leave but a move for Guehi is said to be edging closer to completion ahead of the August 30th deadline, with Fabrizio Romano telling GMS exclusively that the Magpies are "quite confident". Palace are also looking at a host of potential options to replace them should they move on.

Chelsea outcast Trevoh Chalobah has been mentioned as a target, while Maxence Lacroix is also someone who Oliver Glasner likes after working together previously. Fabrizio Romano has also shared that they are looking at Odilon Kossounou as an option.

All statistics courtesy of FBRef.