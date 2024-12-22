Crystal Palace may be wondering what they've splashed the cash on when it comes to Daichi Kamada after they were put to the sword by a ruthless Arsenal side in a 5-1 defeat at Selhurst Park on Saturday (December 21) that has derailed their recent upturn in league form.

The Eagles were second-best throughout the evening and were potentially dragged back into the relegation scrap.

The visitors took the lead through Gabriel Jesus, who followed up on his hat-trick against Palace in the Carabao Cup midweek. Ismaila Sarr came up with an equaliser with a fine strike five minutes later, but Jesus smashed home his second as the Gunners retook the lead.

Kai Havertz made it 3-1 from close range in the 38th minute to give Mikel Arteta's men control of the game. Gabriel Martinelli was on target in the 60th minute to notch his side's fourth, and second-half substitute Declan Rice's excellent finish handed Oliver Glasner's troops their seventh league defeat of the season.

It was an evening to forget for Palace, whose last league outing was a memorable 3-1 win away to rivals Brighton at the Amex. Glasner's men wore faces of despair after a disappointing performance, but none more so than Kamada, who lasted 60 minutes before he was brought off.

Kamada Woes Continued In Dismal Outing vs Arsenal

The Japanese midfielder has flopped at Palace

There was excitement at Selhurst Park when Palace sealed Kamada's signature in the summer, given he had previously excelled under Glasner at Eintracht Frankfurt. The attacking midfielder failed to replicate his Frankfurt form at Lazio in Serie A and left as a free agent in the summer.

Kamada, 28, came into the game against Arsenal with a point to prove after incurring the wrath of Palace fans for his disappointing start to life with the South Londoners. He was without a goal or assist in 12 league games, and many pondered how long Glasner would continue to give him in the starting lineup.

The Japan international started alongside Ismaila Sarr behind Jean-Philippe Mateta, who spearheaded the attack. He rarely got a foothold in the game, looking lost at times as the Gunners' eased their way to victory.

Kamada's outing did little to quiet the negativity around his signing. Given he's the club's highest earner on wages of £150,000 per week on a two-year contract, the Eagles will have forked out £15.6 million by the time his deal expires. Performances like this put him at risk of the drop and don't justify such an outlay.

He won just two of seven ground duels and found his man with 10 of 14 passes. His only shot attempt was off target, and he also failed to pick out his teammate with his one cross attempt.

Glasner had seen enough by the hour mark and put Kamada out of his misery, although the player looked unhappy to be hauled off.

The Japanese playmaker has been tried in various midfield roles, but he's been ineffective.

It's alarming to see Kamada struggle after being so instrumental for Glasner's Frankfurt in their Europa League triumph three years ago.

Palace will be wondering what they're spending their money on and if he is the answer when Eberechi Eze is unavailable, the there are huge problems at Selhurst Park awaiting Oliver Glasner.

All statistics courtesy of SofaScore - correct as of 21/12/2024.